It’s been an exceptional run for Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 at the Indian box office. Kartik Aaryan starrer has entered the 200 crore club in only two weeks. Against all odds, it has surpassed expectations and is currently performing even better than Singham Again. As far as the budget is concerned, Anees Bazmee’s directorial is inching closer to the hit verdict. Scroll below for the latest update!

In only 13 days, BB3 has achieved many milestones in its box office run. It has already surpassed its predecessor, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, which earned 185.57 crores in its lifetime. Kartik Aaryan is welcoming his first-ever film into the 200 crore club. It is also the third-highest Bollywood grosser of 2024 after Stree 2 (627.50 crores) and Singham Again (238.05 crores). There is potential to earn the #2 spot if the horror-comedy surpasses Rohit Shetty’s Diwali release in the coming days.

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 Budget vs Box Office Collection

Anees Bazmee’s directorial is made on an estimated budget of 150 crores. In 13 days, it has made box office collection of 230.77 crores. This means Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 has already made returns of a whopping 80.77 crores in the domestic market.

Return on Investment

Here’s how we calculate Profit Percentage:

Collections – Budget = ROI

ROI/Budget*100 = ROI%

Going by the calculation, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 has made ROI% of 53.84% so far. It is sure to go way past the 250 crore mark in the third weekend, which means the producers are going to mint massive returns at the box office.

How much does BB3 need to become a hit?

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 needs at 300 crores in earnings to earn the hit verdict at the box office. It is around 69.23 crores away from achieving that mark. Given the current momentum, it is easily achievable.

The next big Indian release is Pushpa 2, which is arriving on December 5, 2024. Kartik Aaryan’s film has ample time to surge its earnings to achieve bigger milestones in its theatrical run.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

