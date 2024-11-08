Stree 2, starring Shraddha Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao, exceeded all projections and predictions, posting numbers no one would have thought in their wildest dreams. It once again proved that, if well made, successors of popular predecessors could be a goldmine at the box office. Even a total of 250-300 crores would have been superb, but in reality, the biggie smashed several records and went on to become the first Hindi film to earn 600 crores in India.
Directed by Amar Kaushik, the Stree sequel was released in theatres on August 15, 2024. Upon its release, the film opened to positive reviews and even fared extremely well among audiences. Riding high on positive word-of-mouth and strong buzz on the ground level, it saw an extraordinary theatrical run and stayed in theatres for well over two months.
Despite a clash with Akshay Kumar’s Khel Khel Mein and John Abraham’s Vedaa, Stree 2 performed like a solo release and ripped off the Indian box office left, right, and center. On the opening day itself, the film surprised everyone by registering a fantastic start of 64.80 crores (including paid previews’ 9.40 crores). Carrying the momentum further, it amassed 204 crores in its 4-day extended opening weekend. It wrapped up its 8-day extended opening week at 307.80 crores. It ended its domestic theatrical run at a mind-blowing 627.50 crores net.
Trending
Check out the daily breakdown of Stree 2 at the Indian box office:
- Paid Previews- 9.40 crores
- Day 1- 55.40 crores
- Day 2- 35.30 crores
- Day 3- 45.70 crores
- Day 4- 58.20 crores
Extended first weekend- 204 crores
- Day 5- 38.40 crores
- Day 6- 26.80 crores
- Day 7- 20.40 crores
- Day 8- 18.20 crores
Extended week 1- 307.80 crores
- Day 9- 19.30 crores
- Day 10- 33.80 crores
- Day 11- 40.75 crores
- Day 12- 20.20 crores
- Day 13- 12.25 crores
- Day 14- 10.40 crores
- Day 15- 9.10 crores
Week 2- 145.80 crores
- Day 16- 9.25 crores
- Day 17- 17.40 crores
- Day 18- 22.10 crores
- Day 19- 7.05 crores
- Day 20- 5.65 crores
- Day 21- 5.68 crores
- Day 22- 5.70 crores
Week 3- 72.83 crores
- Day 23- 4.84 crores
- Day 24- 8.77 crores
- Day 25- 11.40 crores
- Day 26- 3.60 crores
- Day 27- 3.20 crores
- Day 28- 3.04 crores
- Day 29- 2.90 crores
Week 4- 37.75 crores
- Day 30- 3.60 crores
- Day 31- 5.55 crores
- Day 32- 6.85 crores
- Day 33- 3.17 crores
- Day 34- 2.65 crores
- Day 35- 2.10 crores
- Day 36- 1.80 crores
Week 5- 25.72 crores
- Day 37- 5.20 crores
- Day 38- 3.80 crores
- Day 39- 5.32 crores
- Day 40- 1.50 crores
- Day 41- 1.35 crores
- Day 42- 1.30 crores
- Day 43- 1.25 crores
Week 6- 19.72 crores
- Day 44- 1.09 crores
- Day 45- 2.20 crores
- Day 46- 2.75 crores
- Day 47- 0.85 crore
- Day 48- 1.05 crores
- Day 49- 2.10 crores
- Day 50- 1.60 crores
Week 7- 11.64 crores
- Day 51- 0.60 crore
- Day 52- 1.08 crores
- Day 53- 1.35 crores
- Day 54- 0.50 crore
- Day 55- 0.50 crore
- Day 56- 0.49 crore
- Day 57- 0.49 crore
Week 8- 5.01 crores
Week 9- 0.75 crore
Remaining days- 0.48 crore
Lifetime collection- 627.50 crores
Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.
Stay tuned to Koimoi for more such box office stories and updates!
Must Read: Rajkummar Rao At Box Office 2024: With Staggering 700+ Crore Our ‘Vicky Bhaiya’ Is The Highest-Grossing Bollywood Actor Of The Year!!
Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News