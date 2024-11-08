Stree 2, starring Shraddha Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao, exceeded all projections and predictions, posting numbers no one would have thought in their wildest dreams. It once again proved that, if well made, successors of popular predecessors could be a goldmine at the box office. Even a total of 250-300 crores would have been superb, but in reality, the biggie smashed several records and went on to become the first Hindi film to earn 600 crores in India.

Directed by Amar Kaushik, the Stree sequel was released in theatres on August 15, 2024. Upon its release, the film opened to positive reviews and even fared extremely well among audiences. Riding high on positive word-of-mouth and strong buzz on the ground level, it saw an extraordinary theatrical run and stayed in theatres for well over two months.

Despite a clash with Akshay Kumar’s Khel Khel Mein and John Abraham’s Vedaa, Stree 2 performed like a solo release and ripped off the Indian box office left, right, and center. On the opening day itself, the film surprised everyone by registering a fantastic start of 64.80 crores (including paid previews’ 9.40 crores). Carrying the momentum further, it amassed 204 crores in its 4-day extended opening weekend. It wrapped up its 8-day extended opening week at 307.80 crores. It ended its domestic theatrical run at a mind-blowing 627.50 crores net.

Check out the daily breakdown of Stree 2 at the Indian box office:

Paid Previews- 9.40 crores

Day 1- 55.40 crores

Day 2- 35.30 crores

Day 3- 45.70 crores

Day 4- 58.20 crores

Extended first weekend- 204 crores

Day 5- 38.40 crores

Day 6- 26.80 crores

Day 7- 20.40 crores

Day 8- 18.20 crores

Extended week 1- 307.80 crores

Day 9- 19.30 crores

Day 10- 33.80 crores

Day 11- 40.75 crores

Day 12- 20.20 crores

Day 13- 12.25 crores

Day 14- 10.40 crores

Day 15- 9.10 crores

Week 2- 145.80 crores

Day 16- 9.25 crores

Day 17- 17.40 crores

Day 18- 22.10 crores

Day 19- 7.05 crores

Day 20- 5.65 crores

Day 21- 5.68 crores

Day 22- 5.70 crores

Week 3- 72.83 crores

Day 23- 4.84 crores

Day 24- 8.77 crores

Day 25- 11.40 crores

Day 26- 3.60 crores

Day 27- 3.20 crores

Day 28- 3.04 crores

Day 29- 2.90 crores

Week 4- 37.75 crores

Day 30- 3.60 crores

Day 31- 5.55 crores

Day 32- 6.85 crores

Day 33- 3.17 crores

Day 34- 2.65 crores

Day 35- 2.10 crores

Day 36- 1.80 crores

Week 5- 25.72 crores

Day 37- 5.20 crores

Day 38- 3.80 crores

Day 39- 5.32 crores

Day 40- 1.50 crores

Day 41- 1.35 crores

Day 42- 1.30 crores

Day 43- 1.25 crores

Week 6- 19.72 crores

Day 44- 1.09 crores

Day 45- 2.20 crores

Day 46- 2.75 crores

Day 47- 0.85 crore

Day 48- 1.05 crores

Day 49- 2.10 crores

Day 50- 1.60 crores

Week 7- 11.64 crores

Day 51- 0.60 crore

Day 52- 1.08 crores

Day 53- 1.35 crores

Day 54- 0.50 crore

Day 55- 0.50 crore

Day 56- 0.49 crore

Day 57- 0.49 crore

Week 8- 5.01 crores

Week 9- 0.75 crore

Remaining days- 0.48 crore

Lifetime collection- 627.50 crores

