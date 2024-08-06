Kalki 2898 AD exceeded all expectations at the Indian box office with the performance of its Hindi version. Other than the presence of Prabhas, the film enjoyed the benefit of casting Amitabh Bachchan and Deepika Padukone in key roles, providing some sort of awareness in the Hindi market. Eventually, with favorable word-of-mouth coming into play, the magnum opus hit it out of the park.

Directed by Nag Ashwin, the dystopian epic was in the making for a long time. After the shooting work, it went through a long post-production process. All the efforts of the makers bore fruit after the film opened to mostly positive reviews from critics and audiences upon its release on June 27, 2024. This positivity was well supported by Prabhas’ reach in the Hindi market.

On the opening itself, Kalki 2898 AD (Hindi) took a smashing start and earned 22.50 crores. With favorable reactions from the audience, the film saw an upward trend, and at the end of an extended opening weekend, it earned an excellent score of 112.15 crores on the board. In the extended opening week, it raked in 163.25 crores. By following a pattern of steady weekdays and upward swing during weekends, the biggie amassed 292.26 crores in 39 days.

Check out the daily breakdown of Kalki 2898 AD (Hindi) at the Indian box office:

Day 1 – 22.50 crores

Day 2 – 23.25 crores

Day 3 – 26.25 crores

Day 4 – 40.15 crores

Extended opening weekend – 112.15 crores

Day 5 – 16.50 crores

Day 6 – 13 crores

Day 7 – 11.50 crores

Day 8 – 10.10 crores

Extended opening week – 163.25 crores

Day 9 – 9.75 crores

Day 10 – 17.50 crores

Day 11 – 22 crores

Day 12 – 6.75 crores

Day 13 – 5.15 crores

Day 14 – 4.30 crores

Day 15 – 4.50 crores

Second week – 69.95 crores

Day 16 – 4.25 crores

Day 17 – 7.95 crores

Day 18 – 9.75 crores

Day 19 – 3 crores

Day 20 – 3 crores

Day 21 – 4.25 crores

Day 22 – 2.25 crores

Third week – 34.45 crores

Day 23 – 1.47 crores

Day 24 – 3.51 crores

Day 25 – 4.77 crores

Day 26 – 1 crore

Day 27 – 1.10 crores

Day 28 – 1 crore

Day 29 – 0.85 crore

Fourth week – 13.70 crores

Day 30 – 0.67 crore

Day 31 – 1.72 crore

Day 32 – 2.31 crores

Day 33 – 0.52 crore

Day 34 – 0.56 crore

Day 35 – 0.56 crore

Day 36 – 0.52 crore

Fifth week – 6.86 crores

Remaining days – 4.05 crores

Lifetime collection – 292.26 crores

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

