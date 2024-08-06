Kalki 2898 AD exceeded all expectations at the Indian box office with the performance of its Hindi version. Other than the presence of Prabhas, the film enjoyed the benefit of casting Amitabh Bachchan and Deepika Padukone in key roles, providing some sort of awareness in the Hindi market. Eventually, with favorable word-of-mouth coming into play, the magnum opus hit it out of the park.
Directed by Nag Ashwin, the dystopian epic was in the making for a long time. After the shooting work, it went through a long post-production process. All the efforts of the makers bore fruit after the film opened to mostly positive reviews from critics and audiences upon its release on June 27, 2024. This positivity was well supported by Prabhas’ reach in the Hindi market.
On the opening itself, Kalki 2898 AD (Hindi) took a smashing start and earned 22.50 crores. With favorable reactions from the audience, the film saw an upward trend, and at the end of an extended opening weekend, it earned an excellent score of 112.15 crores on the board. In the extended opening week, it raked in 163.25 crores. By following a pattern of steady weekdays and upward swing during weekends, the biggie amassed 292.26 crores in 39 days.
Check out the daily breakdown of Kalki 2898 AD (Hindi) at the Indian box office:
- Day 1 – 22.50 crores
- Day 2 – 23.25 crores
- Day 3 – 26.25 crores
- Day 4 – 40.15 crores
Extended opening weekend – 112.15 crores
- Day 5 – 16.50 crores
- Day 6 – 13 crores
- Day 7 – 11.50 crores
- Day 8 – 10.10 crores
Extended opening week – 163.25 crores
- Day 9 – 9.75 crores
- Day 10 – 17.50 crores
- Day 11 – 22 crores
- Day 12 – 6.75 crores
- Day 13 – 5.15 crores
- Day 14 – 4.30 crores
- Day 15 – 4.50 crores
Second week – 69.95 crores
- Day 16 – 4.25 crores
- Day 17 – 7.95 crores
- Day 18 – 9.75 crores
- Day 19 – 3 crores
- Day 20 – 3 crores
- Day 21 – 4.25 crores
- Day 22 – 2.25 crores
Third week – 34.45 crores
- Day 23 – 1.47 crores
- Day 24 – 3.51 crores
- Day 25 – 4.77 crores
- Day 26 – 1 crore
- Day 27 – 1.10 crores
- Day 28 – 1 crore
- Day 29 – 0.85 crore
Fourth week – 13.70 crores
- Day 30 – 0.67 crore
- Day 31 – 1.72 crore
- Day 32 – 2.31 crores
- Day 33 – 0.52 crore
- Day 34 – 0.56 crore
- Day 35 – 0.56 crore
- Day 36 – 0.52 crore
Fifth week – 6.86 crores
Remaining days – 4.05 crores
Lifetime collection – 292.26 crores
Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.
