Indian 2, featuring Kamal Haasan in the lead role, has shocked everyone with its outcome. The project was in the making for a long time, and no one would have thought its reception would be so brutal among audiences. Within the opening week, the fate of the film was sealed, and it was just a matter of time before curtains came down at the worldwide box office.

The film is a sequel to 1996’s Indian, which was a huge commercial and critical success, with Kamal’s Senapathy gaining huge applause. It marked a reunion of Shankar and Ulaganayagan, and expectations were high, considering both are powerhouses of talent in their respective fields. Unfortunately, hopes came crashing down when the biggie opened to negative reviews upon its theatrical release on July 12.

The opening day itself was underwhelming as Indian 2 started off its journey with 26 crores net in India. After that, it kept falling and wrapped up its journey at 83 crores net at the Indian box office. Yes, despite being a magnum opus, the film failed to even score a century in India. Including taxes, its gross domestic collection wrapped up at 97.94 crores.

In the overseas market, too, Indian 2 turned out to be a losing affair as its distribution rights were sold at a reasonably high price. As per the final update, the film did a business of 53 crores gross internationally. Combining this with the Indian gross, the worldwide box office journey of the Kamal Haasan starrer ended at 150.94 crores gross.

Though the film touched the 150 crore mark globally, it emerged as a huge disaster because of the high cost involved in its making. For those who don’t know, the magnum opus reportedly had a budget of 250 crores. As per the box office thumb rule, it needed to earn 250 crores in India to enter the safe zone. Unfortunately, its domestic journey ended at 83 crores, thus putting the film in a deficit of 167 crores, which equals 66.8% of the total cost.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

