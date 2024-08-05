After giving an Eid disaster like Maidaan, Ajay Devgn was expected to bounce back in the box office game, but unfortunately, he has toppled himself in terms of a disappointing collection. His latest release, Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha, has shocked everyone with its numbers, especially on the first Monday. In the present situation, it will struggle to even hit double digits during the opening week. Keep reading to know more!

Considering the goodwill Neeraj Pandey earned after A Wednesday and Baby, fans were excited about Pandey’s collaboration with Ajay Devgn, but hopes came crashing down after the trailer turned out to be the biggest turn-off. Followed by the unappealing music album and promotions further put the film in an uncomfortable position before its release.

After a poor response to the advance booking, the makers announced ticket offers for Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha. Still, it put on a disastrous start on the board. The film took an estimated start of 1.70 crores, followed by a negligible growth of 1.90 crores (estimates) on Saturday. On Sunday, it added another dismal 2.15 crores (estimates), taking to the disastrous tally up to 5.75 crores at the Indian box office after the opening weekend.

The bare minimum expectation from Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha on day 4 was to maintain a score of 1 crore or above that, but in reality, it has crashed. Yes, the film witnessed a shocker on its first Monday, and as per early trends, it is closing the day by earning 0.80-0.90 crore.

Including the estimates, Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha stands at 6.55-6.65 crores at the Indian box office after 4 days. From here, the film will even struggle to touch the 10 crore mark during the opening week. So, it’s curtains down for the Ajay Devgn starrer!

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

