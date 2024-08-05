Unlike last year, 2024 hasn’t been that good for Bollywood. Yes, there have been some really good successes in the mid-budget range, but on the whole, there haven’t been many big-money spinners. Hrithik Roshan’s Fighter is the only 200 crore net grosser so far and is leading the list of top 10 highest-grossing films of the year by a big margin. Keep reading to know more!

Released on the eve of Republic Day, Fighter earned well and became the first entry into the 100 crore club. It also comfortably entered the 200 crore club and ended its run at 215 crores. Other than this Hrithik Roshan starrer, only two films scored a century in the domestic market: Ajay Devgn’s Shaitaan (151 crores) and Abhay Varma-Sharvari Wagh’s Munjya (108 crores).

Kareena Kapoor Khan, Tabu, and Kriti Sanon’s Crew (90 crores) had a chance of hitting a century but missed an opportunity by staying in the 90s. Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon’s Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya (87 crores) and Yami Gautam’s Article 370 (84 crores) managed to cross the 80 crore mark at the Indian box office.

Akshay Kumar-Tiger Shroff’s Bade Miyan Chote Miyan (66 crores), Kartik Aaryan’s Chandu Champion (65.50), and Vicky Kaushal, Triptii Dimri, Ammy Virk’s Bad Newz (62 crores) crossed the 60 crore mark. Ajay Devgn’s Maidaan (53 crores) is a part of the 50 crore club.

Take a look at the top 10 highest-grossing Bollywood films of 2024 at the Indian box office:

Fighter – 215 crores Shaitaan – 151 crores Munjya – 108 crores Crew – 90 crores Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya – 87 crores Article 370 – 84 crores Bade Miyan Chote Miyan – 66 crores Chandu Champion – 65.50 crores Bad Newz – 62 crores Maidaan – 53 crores

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

