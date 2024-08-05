Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman’s Deadpool & Wolverine has emerged as a big winner at the Indian box office even before completing its second week run. The film took a smashing start and, thereafter, maintained a good hold during weekdays. During the last weekend, it saw healthy growth and entered the 100 crore club like a cakewalk. Keep reading to know more!

Directed by Shawn Levy, the Marvel biggie was released in Indian theatres on July 26. It saw mostly positive reviews coming in from critics, and among audiences, it has been enjoying favorable word-of-mouth. Apart from that, the huge loyal fan base of the studio ensured that the MCU (Marvel Cinematic Universe) biggie would pull off a strong total in the Indian market.

On the second Friday, Deadpool & Wolverine did a business of 4.15 crores. On Saturday, it witnessed a jump, and 7.60 crores came in. Again, on Sunday, healthy growth was witnessed, and 8.30 crores came in. So, by accumulating 20.05 crores during the second weekend, the magnum opus took its tally to 107.80 crores net at the Indian box office in 10 days.

By surpassing Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire’s 106 crores, Deadpool & Wolverine has already emerged as the highest-grossing Hollywood film of 2024 in India. Other than that, it has now emerged as the fifth highest-grossing film ever for Marvel.

Deadpool & Wolverine crossed Thor: Love And Thunder‘s 101.45 crores to become Marvel’s fifth highest-grossing film. The list is topped by Avengers: Endgame with 373.22 crores, followed by Avengers: Infinity War’s 222.69 crores, Spider-Man: No Way Home’s 212 crores, and Doctor Strange In The Multiverse Of Madness’ 126.94 crores.

Before wrapping up the run, the film will comfortably grab the fourth spot on the list by surpassing Doctor Strange In The Multiverse Of Madness’ 126.94 crores.

Top 5 highest-grossing films of Marvel at the Indian box office:

Avengers: Endgame – 373.22 crores

Avengers: Infinity War – 222.69 crores

Spider-Man: No Way Home – 212 crores

Doctor Strange In The Multiverse Of Madness – 126.94 crores

Deadpool & Wolverine – 107.80 crores

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

