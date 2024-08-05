Flowers are in order for Deadpool and Wolverine, as the film helped push Disney past a massive milestone at the 2024 box office! The Disney/Marvel film continued to dominate the global box office during its second weekend and sprinted past the global lifetime cume of Deadpool ($783M) and Deadpool 2 ($786M).

In 2024, Disney released four films – Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes, First Omen, Inside Out 2, and Deadpool & Wolverine – three of which have proved a massive success for the studio. While Diesney began the year with an underwhelming performance by The First Omen, which earned $54 million globally, it gained its mojo back with Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes, which brought in $397 million.

However, Inside Out 2’s and Deadpool and Wolverine’s $1.5 billion and $800M+ take, respectively, allowed the company to achieve a massive milestone for 2024 by crossing the $3 billion mark.

Deadpool and Wolverine ruled the global box office during its second weekend, earning $395.6M domestic and $428.5M at the international box office for an estimated $824.1M worldwide cume through Sunday. The worldwide haul put Disney’s 2024 cume at $3.109B. The company has Deadpool and Inside Out 2 to thank for reaching the milestone.

The studio still has more movies planned this year, including Moana 2 and Mufasa, so it could potentially reach the $4 billion mark before the end of the year.

Meanwhile, Deadpool and Wolverine is now the No. 3 R-rated movie of all time and the biggest R-rated movie domestically after surpassing Passion of the Christ in the chart.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates.

Must Read: From The Wolverine To Logan – Every Movie Of Hugh Jackman As Wolverine Ranked!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News