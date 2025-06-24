Tom Cruise’s Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning remains unstoppable even after becoming the most significant Hollywood hit of the year in Japan. It has now achieved a new milestone, becoming the first Hollywood movie to hit this mark since Moana 2 in December. Keep scrolling for more.

Mission: Impossible 8 is one of the year’s highest-grossing films at the worldwide box office despite being on the losing side. The box office has been moving slowly as we are over six months into 2025, and there have been only two blockbusters in Hollywood that crossed the $900 million mark and one that moved past the $500 million milestone. MI 8 is still considered a flop at the end of its theatrical run because it is projected to not break even at the box office. MI 8 had a budget between $300-$400 million. Despite its immense popularity, the makers decided to end this franchise with The Final Reckoning.

Becomes 2025’s only Hollywood movie to hit the $30 million mark in Japan!

Tom Cruise-led Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning continues its glorious run at the box office in Japan. MI 8 collected a decent $1.6 million on its 5th three-day weekend, with a decline of just -23.8% from last weekend. According to trade analyst Luiz Fernando‘s X post [formerly Twitter], the action thriller collected $725K on its 5th Sunday. Therefore, its total collection in Japan has hit the $30 million mark.

According to the report, Mission: Impossible 8 is the first Hollywood film in over six months to hit this $30 million mark in Japan. The last movie to achieve this milestone was Moana 2, which was released in the country in December 2024. Moana 2 collected an estimated $33.3 million during its run at the box office in Japan.

Worldwide collection update

Mission: Impossible 8 is on track to cross the $550 million mark at the worldwide box office. The film collected a strong $6.5 million on its 5th three-day weekend at the North American box office, taking the total to $178.3 million, surpassing Dead Reckoning‘s domestic haul. Internationally, the movie has reached $362.5 million cume, and adding that to its domestic gross brings the worldwide collection to $540.8 million. Tom Cruise‘s movie will surpass the $550 million mark this weekend. Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning was released on May 23.

Box Office Summary

North America – $178.3 million

International – $362.5 million

Worldwide – $540.8 million

