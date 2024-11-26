Moana 2 is just several hours away from hitting the theatres in the United States, and the early reactions about the film have filled the social media platform. It is also expected to surpass its predecessor’s debut weekend collection in the US. Scroll below for the early reactions of the viewers.

It was directed by David Derrick Jr., Jason Hand, and Dana Ledoux Miller. The sequel’s voice cast includes Auli’l Cravalho, Dwayne Johnson, Temura Morrison, Nicole Scherzinger, Rachel House, and Alan Tudyk. It premiered in Hawaii’s Kapolei on November 21.

Moana 2 is set three years after the events of the first film. Moana receives an unexpected call from her wayfinding ancestors and forms her own crew. She reunites with her demigod friend, Maui. They journey to the far seas of Oceania to break the god Nalo’s curse on the hidden island of Motufetu, which once connected the people of the ocean. They confront old and new foes, including the Kakamora and underworld goddess Matangi.

The movie critics and some lucky cinephiles saw the movie ahead of its theatrical release. Their reactions are going viral on the social media platform X. Check out the reactions here-

Hollywood Handle’s Kevin Verma wrote, “#Moana2 is way better than I thought it would be. This one really ups the stakes and her new crew is delightful together. Maui is the standout (again). Also the set up for what’s to come is exciting. Arguably better than the first one.”

#Moana2 is way better than I thought it would be. This one really ups the stakes and her new crew is delightful together. Maui is the standout (again). Also the set up for what’s to come is exciting. Arguably better than the first one.@DisneyStudiosCA pic.twitter.com/xL0C2YnCxF — Kevin Verma (@Kevin_126) November 25, 2024

Leo Rydel stated, “What a fun ride! A lovely expansion of the exploration in MOANA with visuals and the bond between Moana and Maui on par with the first! While the pacing flows like a TV show it accomplished a lot! The songs were lacking… but Go Beyond was a banger!”

#Moana2!! What a fun ride! A lovely expansion of the exploration in MOANA with visuals and the bond between Moana and Maui on par with the first! While the pacing flows like a TV show it accomplished a lot! The songs were lacking… but Go Beyond was a banger! pic.twitter.com/TwCxLMtN1m — Leo Rydel (@GeeklyGoods) November 26, 2024

“#Moana2 is a heartfelt and fun sequel. Epic new adventures with her new crew was great to see, though I would have liked to have gotten to know the new characters a bit more. The movie is at its strongest when Moana and Maui are on screen together. The animation was gorgeous,” wrote Wendy Lee Szany.

#Moana2 is a heartfelt and fun sequel. Epic new adventures with her new crew was great to see, though I would have liked to have gotten to know the new characters a bit more.

The movie is at its strongest when Moana and Maui are on screen together. The animation was gorgeous. pic.twitter.com/oeAgAphGY2 — Wendy Lee Szany (@WendyLeeSzany) November 26, 2024

Jamie Jirak stated, “#Moana2 was incredibly sweet! I came for the songs, and they did not disappoint. I also really enjoyed the new characters, and was happy to see more coconut people. A worthy sequel!”

#Moana2 was incredibly sweet! I came for the songs and they did not disappoint. I also really enjoyed the new characters, and was happy to see more coconut people. A worthy sequel! pic.twitter.com/BlIklQMvNG — Jamie Jirak (@JamieCinematics) November 25, 2024

Entertainment writer Nicholas Spake wrote, “#Moana2 has an episodic flow, which isn’t surprising since it was supposed to be a Disney+ series. Like some TV shows, it takes a while to get going but eventually finds its footing, especially whenever Moana and Maui are together.

#Moana2 has an episodic flow, which isn’t surprising since it was supposed to be a Disney+ series. Like some TV shows, it takes awhile to get going, but eventually finds its footing, especially whenever Moana and Maui are together. pic.twitter.com/R0UgbDmY6E — Nicholas Spake (@NSpake) November 26, 2024

Ryan Cortero said, “#Moana2 gets lost in its grand story, but its beautiful animation & songs go beyond what I hoped. Auli’i Cravalho delivers another emotional performance & The Rock brings the laughs. Moana’s sister, Simea, is precious. Really excited to sail along for the future of this story!”

#Moana2 gets lost in its grand story, but its beautiful animation & songs go beyond what I hoped. Auli’i Cravalho delivers another emotional performance & The Rock brings the laughs. Moana’s sister, Simea, is precious. Really excited to sail along for the future of this story! pic.twitter.com/PBPmOs51Cp — Ryan Cortero (@ryan_reflects) November 25, 2024

“MOANA 2: doesn’t even come within reaching distance of the first one, particularly in terms of the music, but it’s a fine enough time, beautifully animated and has its moments, that largely work once again thanks to Auli’i Cravalho and Dwayne Johnson. Kids will love it,” stated Shaurya Chawla.

MOANA 2: doesn’t even come within reaching distance of the first one, particularly in terms of the music, but it’s a fine enough time, beautifully animated and has its moments, that largely work once again thanks to Auli’i Cravalho and Dwayne Johnson. Kids will love it. #Moana2 pic.twitter.com/e8Qb4hnHX0 — Shaurya Chawla (@_ShauryaChawla) November 25, 2024

Yalira Nicolle says, “#Moana2 is a heartfelt sequel that sets the stage for future adventures. While the songs don’t stand out as much as the original, it’s still entertaining & emotional. I teared up at the end. The Moana-Maui duo shines. As a mom, I’d say it’s the perfect Thanksgiving family watch.”

#Moana2 is a beautiful & triumphant sequel… that starts a bit slow but slowly grows into an epic adventure that truly won me over by the end. The third act I found quite amazing in terms of scale & emotion! Songs are good! (Maybe not as good as the original) pic.twitter.com/AzKbUQ8B4r — Zach Pope (@popetheking) November 26, 2024

Followed by Zach Pope’s “#Moana2 is a beautiful & triumphant sequel… that starts a bit slow but slowly grows into an epic adventure that truly won me over by the end. The third act I found quite amazing in terms of scale & emotion! Songs are good! (Maybe not as good as the original)”

Ashley Saunders wrote, “MOANA 2- can I get a Chee Hoo? It’s an exciting, funny, & heartfelt continuation of Moana’s story. Lil Sis is going to steal the show. Kakamora action! Maui, Moana, & Mini Maui (love him) still make a great team. I’m excited 2 see where it goes bc the story is not over.”

#Moana2 joins the ranks of most breath-takingly beautiful films I’ve ever seen.

With a grander scope than the original it voyages beyond expanding on the themes & mythos with more great songs, more Maui hilarity & more Moana epicness in a timeless voyage to fill your heart. pic.twitter.com/5OVTKgWldM — Ren Geekness (@RenGeekness) November 25, 2024

And Ren Geekness wrote, “#Moana2 joins the ranks of most breath-takingly beautiful films I’ve ever seen. With a grander scope than the original, it voyages beyond expanding on the themes & mythos with more great songs, more Maui hilarity & more Moana epicness in a timeless voyage to fill your heart.”

#Moana2 joins the ranks of most breath-takingly beautiful films I’ve ever seen.

With a grander scope than the original it voyages beyond expanding on the themes & mythos with more great songs, more Maui hilarity & more Moana epicness in a timeless voyage to fill your heart. pic.twitter.com/5OVTKgWldM — Ren Geekness (@RenGeekness) November 25, 2024

Moana 2 will be released in the theatres on November 27.

Check out the latest Hollywood News!

Must Read: Wicked Box Office (United Kingdom): Beats Deadpool & Wolverine’s $15M+ 3-Day Opening Scoring The Biggest Debut Weekend Of 2024

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News