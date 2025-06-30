Kajol led Maa is shining bright at the box office. Despite the mixed reviews, cine-goers are excited to see what the mythological horror flick has to offer. It has concluded its opening weekend at the worldwide box office on a good note. Scroll below for a detailed report on day 3.

Maa Domestic Opening Weekend

Vishal Furia’s directorial has made a much better debut than any of Kajol’s previous solo releases. In its first weekend, Maa has accumulated 18.43 crore net in India. It has enjoyed an upward graph during the opening weekend. Today marks the make-or-break Monday. It would either pass the test with flying colors or drown amid strong competition from Housefull 5 and Sitaare Zameen Par.

Check out the detailed box office breakdown of the first weekend below:

Day 1: 4.93 crores

Day 2: 6.26 crores

Day 3: 7.24 crores

Total: 18.43 crores

A great start overseas!

Despite having moderate star power overseas, Kajol’s film made a decent start at the overseas box office. As per the official figures, Maa earned 3.66 crore gross in the international market during its first weekend.

Worldwide Box Office Collection Day 3

Combining both regions, the worldwide total of Maa concludes at 25.41 crore gross after 3 days. Kajol is now heading towards setting new records for horror films in India. Hopefully, it will be a huge success, just like the predecessor, Shaitaan.

Maa Worldwide Box Office Summary (3 Days)

India net: 18.43 crores

India gross: 21.74 crores

Overseas gross: 3.66 crores

Worldwide gross: 25.41 crores

More about Maa

Directed by Vishal Furia, the mythological horror film was released in theatres worldwide on June 27, 2025. The supporting cast features Ronit Roy, Indraneil Sengupta, Jitin Gulati, Gopal Singh, Suryasikha Das, Yaani Bharadwaj, Rupakatha Chakraborty, and Kherin Sharma. It is jointly produced by Ajay Devgn Films and Jio Studios.

