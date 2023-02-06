Ronit Roy's Hollywood Career Got Destroyed By Karan Johar, He Lost Oscar Winning Film 'Zero Dark Thirty' Because Of Student Of The Year! Netizens React

We have often seen Bollywood actors opening up about getting replaced on removed from projects for different reasons. The actors have often voiced their opinion on losing out on big Bollywood movies for one or the other reasons. Opening up about the same, Bollywood and famous TV actor Ronit Roy has made a shocking revelation about the same. The actor recently appeared on The Kapil Sharma Show along with Kartik Aaryan, Kriti Sanon and Rajpal Yadav to promote the upcoming film Shehzada.

The film was earlier slated to release on February 10, however out of their respect for Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan, they pushed its release date by a week.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Bollywood and TV actor Ronit Roy has been a part of big-budget Bollywood films including Kaabil, Ugly, Shootout at Wadala and others. His claim to fame TV shows is Kasautii Zindagi Kay, Kasautii Zindagi Kay and many others. During his appearance on The Kapil Sharma Show, the actor made a shocking revelation on losing out an Oscar-Winning film due to Karan Johar and his film Student Of The Year.

Ronit Roy told Kapil Sharma, “I was selected for the film Zero Dark Thirty without any auditions, and I was shocked that an Oscar-winning director has selected me for her film, but I had given all my dates to Karan Johar and the person with him denied to cancel my dates for Student Of The Year and the people in Hollywood wouldn’t have rescheduled their dates for me, so I had to do SOTY…now when only a few days were remaining for the starting schedule of Student Of The Year, I didn’t get any intimation…and they said that was also not getting shot on its schedule because it was late, so that was the biggest bummer”.

The clip has been shared by a Reddit user on the site and netizens have reacted to every extent after hearing his story. Commenting on the video a user wrote, “Damn. What a**holes. If it was one of their star kids they would have done it. Then they delay their own shoot and don’t even inform him? At one point Ronit was the top male star on TV. He was as good as Amitabh Bachchan on the small screen in comparison to the rest. Just to highlight how big a movie with Kathryn Bigelow could have been for Rohit, Kathryn is the first female director to win an Oscar for best direction for her movie Hurt Locker.”

While another said, “Damn can feel the pain in his voice. Kartik is right maybe being unethical is the way to go in bollywood.”

“Ronit Roy is such an underrated actor. Forget about Udaan and Ugly, the weight he manages to bring to his characters even in ordinary movies like 2 states or even Liger is something not a lot of actors can do. Hope he gets his due soon,” wrote a third user.

While the fourth one said, “Karan Johar literally destroyed his career. Felt so sorry for Ronit after the way he described this incident.”

Shehzada will now hit the screens on February 17, 2023.

Must Read: Salman Khan Feels Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan Box Office Success Is A Huge Win For Indian Cinema, Says “Karan Arjun Was Blockbuster, Now This Has Alap Turned Out…”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News