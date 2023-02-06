Bollywood fans are waiting with bated breath to see the first glimpses of Bollywood couple Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani from their wedding. Reportedly, the couple had a gala time at their mehendi and sangeet night, which took place, last evening, i.e., Feb 5 followed by a haldi and wedding ceremony today, i.e., on Feb 6. But this is not the case as the latest media reports suggest otherwise. Recently, we saw Shahid Kapoor, Karan Johar, Manish Malhotra, and others getting snapped at the airport as they made their way to Rajasthan.

For the unversed, the couple will tie the knot at the Suryagarh palace hotel in Rajasthan and as of now not even a single inside picture has hit the web owing to the high security. Scroll down for more details.

Earlier it was reported that Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani are likely to tie the knot today i.e., Feb 6 however the latest media reports suggest otherwise. According to the latest media reports, the high-profile wedding has been pushed by a day. Yes, you heard that right! While the reason behind the postponement of their wedding is yet to know but the news has already left their fans a little disappointment.

Soon after the news surfaced on the web, netizens sparked meme fest and made hilarious comments on the same. When a Reddit user shared the info on the website, a user dragged Karan Johar and Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan in the comment section.

Commenting on the post a Reddit user wrote, “The Decision was taken with respect to Shah Rukh Khan’s return with Pathaan and they believe that they don’t want to eat each other’s media coverage,” while another said, “Yes KJo luggage got misplaced, and had 6 outfit changes (inspired by Rishi Ji’s character in Sid’s first film with KJo, SOTY)…so date had to be pushed out by a day to allow delivery.”

“Yeah sorry guys I asked them to move it up a day because I’m busy with housework on the 6th and they were kind enough to accommodate me,” a third user wrote. Check it out below:

Earlier we told you, Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani are likely to host two receptions- one in Delhi and another one in Mumbai for which they are expected to invite their media friends.

