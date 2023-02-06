B-town is decked up with wedding shenanigans once again as one of the IT couples of Tinseltown, Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani is all set to get married in Jaisalmer. Every now and then, recent updates are getting shared on the internet, and our social media feeds are getting filled with their old videos and pictures. Now, as per recent reports, Sidharth has finalised a bungalow for Kiara and him in Mumbai that comes with a whopping price. Scroll below to get the scoop!

Sidharth and Kiara was supposed to get married on February 6. 2023. However, now reports are suggesting that they have postponed their wedding by a day and now, it will happen on February 7, 2023.

While fans and us have been waiting to witness Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani’s gala wedding event, a new report has been rife that Sid has been scouting a sea-facing house for his to-be bride Kiara and that he has finalised a bungalow that comes with a whopping price. A close source to the couple revealed to Mid-Day, “Sidharth is keen on having a sea-facing home, just like his Bandra pad that offers him an unrestricted view of the Arabian Sea.”

The insider further revealed, “The property comes with a fat price tag of Rs. 70 crore. However, Sidharth will check out all the shortlisted houses again before zeroing in one. After their shaadi, the couple will move into his Pali Hill home till his dream bungalow is ready.”

As per reports, Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani are getting married in Suryagarh Palace in Jaisalmer. And according to India Today, the to-be married couple will host a reception in Mumbai on February 12, 2023. Apparently, the couple will invite media as guests as well.

What are your thoughts about Sidharth Malhotra’s plan to purchase a sea-facing bungalow in Mumbai for his to-be wife Kiara Advani? Well, we can’t wait to see the dulha and dulhan in their respective shaadi ka joda. What about you?

