Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut sure knows how to grab attention on social media. She often makes headlines for her controversial opinions and for indulging in war with fellow celebrities. The actress has now issued a warning message to ‘Bollywood’. Scroll down to know more.

The Queen actress on Sunday took to Instagram and talked about a Bollywood couple that was ‘spying’ on her. Even though she did not take any names, many netizens on Reddit were convinced that she was accusing Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt of spying on her.

Now on Monday, Kangana Ranaut once again took to Instagram stories and wrote, “All those who worry about me, please know that since last night there are no suspicious activities around me, no one following me with or without cameras… dekho jo bhoot laton se mante hain woh toh sift laton se he mante hain.”

The Thalaivii actress further issued a warning to Bollywood couple ‘spying’ on her, “Message to changu-mangu: Bachchon tumhara kisi dehati se pala nahi pada (hai), sudhar jao nahi toh ghar mein ghoos ke marungi… aur jinko lagta hai ki main pagal hoon, tumko yeh to pata hai ki main pagal hoon lekin yeh pata nahi hai ki kitne bade wali hoon.”

Take a look at Kangana Ranaut’s Instagram story:

Kangana Ranaut posted a lengthy note on Instagram Stories yesterday, describing how a Bollywood ‘Casanova’ was stalking her and had previously tried to contact her. Furthermore, she stated that her husband’s wife was aware of his actions and was encouraging his “obsessive behaviour” rather than forcing him to end. Kangana also claimed that the ‘Casanova’ and his wife leaked her WhatsApp conversations, and that she was being followed by paparazzi.

Kangana wrote on Instagram stories, “Everywhere I go I am being followed and spied on, not only on the streets even in my building parking and home terrace they put zoom lenses to capture me, everyone knows paparazzi only visit stars if they are tipped these days they even started to charge to click actors, my team or I am not paying them so who is paying them? In the morning I was clicked at 6:30am, how do they get my schedule? What do they do with these pictures? and now as I finished my early morning choreography practice session no one was tipped to come to the studio yet they all turned up in large numbers even on a Sunday.”

Bringing up nepotism, Kangana Ranaut further wrote, “I am certain my WhatsApp data is being leaked professional deals or even personal life details, this obsessed nepo mafia clown who once landed at my doorstep uninvited and forced himself on me is a known womaniser and Casanova but now vice president of nepo mafia brigade as well forces his wife to become producer, do more female-centric films, dress like me even make home interiors like me they even hired my stylist and even home stylists of many years who then refused to work with me.”

Kangana’s Instagram Stories were soon shared on Reddit and many believed she was talking about Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt, who welcomed daughter Raha Kapoor in November last year.

