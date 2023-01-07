Looks like the ‘nepotism’ debate has hit the Hollywood world and no actor will be spared, not even the A-listers. It all began when leading cover of a magazine featured faces like Zoe Kravitz, Dakota Johnson and others with the headline ‘The Year Of The Nepo Baby’. Hailey Bieber is now giving it back to the haters in her signature supermodel avatar. Scroll below for all the details!

It was just yesterday when Tom Hanks broke silence on the entire debate. He was drawing social media ire over his children also being a part of the entertainment industry. Reacting to the same, the Forrest Gump actor called it a ‘family business.’ Surely there could have been no better way to address the topic, until Hailey entered the discussion.

Advertisement

Advertisement

A few hours ago, Hailey Bieber was spotted by the paparazzi wearing a white crop top with “Nepo Baby” written over it. She complimented her t-shirt with plain blue boyfriend jeans and a statement belt. A black shoulder bag completed her look. We cannot help but notice how savage the supermodel looked while sending a clear message to haters.

For the unversed, Hailey Bieber (originally Baldwin) is the daughter of actor Stephen Baldwin and Kennya Baldwin. She also is time and again referred to as the ‘wife’ of Justin Bieber but only finds pride in it.

Take a look at the outfit worn by Hailey below:

Fans are going gaga over this latest move by Hailey Bieber.

Meanwhile, the term ‘nepo baby’ came to light after New York Magazine released their 2022 cover calling it the ‘year of the nepo baby’ adding “She has her mother’s eyes. And agent.”

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more Hollywood updates!

Must Read: Chris Pine’s “F*ck, I Didn’t Know That” Comment On Hugh Grant Being Married To Daniel Craig Goes Viral, Fan Says “He 100% Googled It Afterwards”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram | Google News