Canadian singer Justin Bieber is one of the most popular pop stars in the music industry. He is recognized for his genre-melding musicianship and has played an influential role in modern-day popular music. He also enjoys a massive fan following throughout the world.

Bieber’s fans are called Beliebers, who are mostly teen girls who have a clear sense of community, and often defend and support the pop star at any cost. His fans also sometimes resort to extreme methods to protect him against anything they deem as a threat. Hollywood actress Olive Wilde once fell victim to one such situation.

Tron: Legacy actress claimed to have received more than 17,000 hate-filled tweets after she chided the frequently half-n*ked Justin Bieber on her Twitter account. She wrote, “Bieber, put your [bleeping] shirt on. (unless you lost all your shirts in a fire in which case my condolences and please purchase a new shirt.)”

Her tweet did not go down well with Beliebers. The Canadian popstar’s legion of admirers soon jumped to his defence and launched a hate campaign against the actress. Oliva Wilde even reacted to the hate campaign launched against her by beliebers during a conversation with CNN.

Oliva read some of the hate tweets. “One of them was, are you a lesbian or are you too old? And it’s great, because it’s a question I never asked myself before,” she said and added, “This one was interesting: ‘Put your shirt over your mouth.’ Which, I’m assuming, is a Shakespearean insult.”

Oliva Wilde then joked about the hate-filled tweets saying, “I’m going to get attacked with acid. Someone’s going to throw acid in my face. If that happens there are 35 million Beliebers that did it, so find them.” She went on explaining that her tweet came from love: “You know, it’s something I’d say to my little brother, and I probably have said it. You know, just, ‘Put your shirt on. It’s cold out there.’ I meant it with all the love in the world.”

