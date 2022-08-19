Miley Cyrus Made Us Drool Over Gorgeous Stella McCartney Backless Gown With A Deep Plunging Neckline That Flaunted Her Side B**bs

Miley Cyrus is one such person who knows how to wow everyone with her fashion choices. While at the same time she has also received backlash over what she wore but that doesn’t stop the Wrecking Ball singer from daring it all. The Hannah Montana actress has hit the headlines over several of her such looks.

Be it the Atelier Versace look she surprised the 2015 MTV Video Music Awards audience with, which included her being practically n*ked or the several times she has walked in public with only nipple pasties as a top, Miley has had several crazy fashion moments.

This another time, Miley Cyrus hit the headlines over her daring yet elegant outfit from the 2018 Met Gala. The theme of that year was Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic Imagination, and several celebrities like Selena Gomez, Blake Lively, Kim Kardashian, Cardi B, and Madonna dazzled the red carpet with amazing pieces. But it was Cyrus for us that stood out from the crowd.

Miley Cyrus MET Gala 2018 is something I'll never get over. pic.twitter.com/0HFRRC8JmA — eva, maciel’s gf (@idwkevie) July 9, 2020

The Can’t Be Tamed singer donned a gorgeous halter-style Stella McCartney gown in black and looked nothing short of mermaid. The dress had a deep plunging neckline and was backless. It flaunted Miley Cyrus’ Tattoos and toned muscles. Despite the intricate cut, the dress was quite simple, which is why she accessorised up well.

The singer wore several chains of different lengths and colours around her neck. Her wrists were covered with bracelets, and she had many rings on both hands. Miley also wore cross-shaped earrings and kept her golden locks open, with a side parting. Unlike her fit, she went subtle with the makeup and had her mesmerising smile on.

We are a total fan of this look. Do you think Miley Cyrus slayed in it or not? Let us know and stay tuned for more fashion updates!

