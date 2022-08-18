Selena Gomez sparks romance rumours with Kylie Jenner’s ex Tyga after the two were spotted together recently. A lot of buzz around the Only Murders in the Building star’s love life has filled the internet. Previously, Gomez was linked to the Italian movie producer Andrea Iervolino.

During her post-30th birthday vacation to Italy, Sel was seen having a gala time with Andrea on several occasions. Their photos from one particular day on a yacht went viral and fans couldn’t stop themselves from pointing out the flirtatious vibes that those pics sent. Several people also confused the Italian producer with Chris Evans.

Now, Selena Gomez is once again hitting the headlines after she was seen with Kylie Jenner’s ex Tyga. For the unversed, Jenner and the rapper dated each other for three long years and it was said to be Kylie’s first serious relationship ever. It has been years since the two broke up and the makeup mogul is now in a relationship with rapper Travis Scott.

Coming back to the point, Selena Gomez and Tyga were spotted partying together late into the night in Los Angeles. As per TMZ, the two exited the celebrity hot spot they were at separately, to throw people off their trail. Sel and Kylie Jenner’s ex were both in all-black outfits.

Their photos went viral instantly and sparked dating rumours. Several fans took to Twitter to react to this. “I think this is cute. Isn’t Tyga an open minded, nice guy? Maybe I’m missing something? Anyway, it’s her life not ours,” said one fan. Another one said, “we ship it.”

Check out more reactions here:

Oomf said that Tyga’s #that is BIG… @selenagomez GIRL GO GET HIM!! — ᴅ ɪ ᴠ ɪ ɴ ᴇ (@TheDivineGuyy) August 17, 2022

Good for her ! 👏 — Stephanie (CAPSQUEEN) (@CAPSQUEEN_) August 18, 2022

While Selena Gomez has may have gotten excited for this, a source cleared up the rumours and said that she and Tyga are not dating. They just had a run in at the club. Besides Kylie Jenner’s ex, Sel has been linked up with Chris Evans, Nat Wolff and more.

