If the DC comics superhero Black Adam has an origin film today, it’s because of the Hollywood star Dwayne Johnson as he fought to give his character the movie.

Advertisement

The Rock will be joining the DC universe in a feature film revolving around the antihero.

Advertisement

“When the first draft of the movie came to us, it was a combination of Black Adam and Shazam: Two origin stories in one movie,” Dwayne Johnson told ‘Vanity Fair’ quoted by ‘Deadline’.