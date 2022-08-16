Adele is obsessed with her sports agent beau Rich Paul

English singer-songwriter Adele, who is known for tracks like Hello, Rolling In The Deep and Skyfall, recently opened up on her romance with her beau Rich Paul.

She also responded to rumours of being engaged to an American sports agent, reports ‘Mirror.co.uk’.

The ‘Chasing Pavements’ hitmaker and sports agent were first romantically linked in May 2021 and their romance appears to have gone from strength to strength ever since.

According to ‘Mirror.co.uk’, rumours of Adele and 40-year-old Rich Paul moving in together in May and getting engaged have been rife since the singer flashed a huge sparkling ring on her wedding finger in February this year.

If the pair are to wed, it will be Adele’s second marriage as she was previously married to Simon Konecki, who she was with for eight years before filing for divorce in 2019.

However, fans might have to wait a bit longer to see Adele walk down the aisle again as the singer has revealed she is yet to get engaged to her sports agent beau.

When asked by Elle UK about the engagement rumours, the star couldn’t help but tease and say: “Well! Well. Well, I’m not married.”

She laughed and added: “I’m not married.”

When pressed further on the engagement rumours, Adele replied with: “I’m not married. I’m not married!”

