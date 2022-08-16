Jurassic World Dominion came, several people saw it, and it conquered the box office as much as it could. Starring Chris Pratt, Bryce Dallas Howard, Laura Dern, Sam Neill, Jeff Goldblum and more, the film was a box office hit. As of now, it has made $974 million globally, but it seems like the film won’t be crossing the one billion mark after all.

A lot of riding on JW3 as its last two predecessors crossed that milestone. Not only is its revenue that is lower than the rest, but so are Dominion’s ratings. Despite bringing in the Jurassic Park cast, the latest instalment wasn’t able to charm the audience.

While talking about Jurassic World Dominion, just recently, star Bryce Dallas Howard, aka Claire, hit the headlines over her comment on the pay gap between her and her co-star Chris Pratt. It is already known that she received less for the 2015 film and its sequel, Fallen Kingdom. Bryce explained to Insider that she negotiated her contract for all three JW movies, back in 2014, when female actors had far less power in Hollywood.

The 8-year-old deal locked in Bryce Dallas Howard’s Jurassic World salary, which was significantly less than Chris Pratt’s. “The reports were so interesting because I was paid so much less than the reports even said, so much less. When I started negotiating for ‘Jurassic,’ it was 2014, and it was a different world, and I was at a great disadvantage. And, unfortunately, you have to sign up for three movies, and so your deals are set,” Bryce said.

However, she revealed that after discussing the same with Chris, the Avengers: Endgame actor pushed for the actor to receive equal pay on other franchise opportunities, such as spinoff video games and theme-park rides. “I love him so much for doing that. I really do, because I’ve been paid more for those kinds of things than I ever was for the movie,” the Jurassic World actress said.

Besides Bryce Dallas Howard, many other Hollywood celebrities have spoken about the pay gap, which has been a big issue everywhere. This includes Jennifer Lawrence, Amy Schumer, Emma Stone, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Natalie Portman, and more.

