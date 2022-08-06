The Marvel Cinematic Universe has been growing massively in the past couple of years. The studio as per the new lineup reveal is back to shaping a storyline that leads to the Avengers Saga where the Earth’s Mightiest Heroes unite to defeat some big threats. But the OG will always remain supreme and no one can imagine what could match the craze and euphoria that followed Avengers: Endgame in 2019. But if we tell you that Kevin Feige had a destructive idea that would have shattered you back then?

Advertisement

Well, Avengers: Endgame was a culmination of over 20 films in the MCU timeline that led to this one big war, where Thanos was back to bring order to the world and the saviors of the world were left with the job to stop him. The Avengers United for doing so and we lost Natasha Romanoff aka Black Widow and Tony Stark aka Iron Man.

Advertisement

But now what if we tell you that there was a pitch by the Marvel Boss Kevin Feige in the initial stage that would have killed all the 6 OGs in Avengers: Endgame? Yes, you heard that very much right. The Marvel President had an idea to do so but stopped after the Russos didn’t agree with him. Read on to know everything you should about the same.

“There were lots of rumors swirling about who was gonna die,” Joe Russo said as per Comicbook. “Kevin did actually pitch, at one point, taking all the OGs off the board. We thought it was way too aggressive and that the audience wouldn’t be able to process it. And that, in fact, picking one or two characters to make sacrifices throughout the movie might give you moments throughout the film where the action could stop and you could have emotional catharsis and then continue with the narrative.”

This was a crazy move though. But now the world moves forward and we brace ourselves for Avengers: The Kang Dynasty and Avengers: Secret Wars. While talking to the same portal about how he will reach them, Kevin Feige recently said, “We don’t want everything to feel the same. So some of the tags will connect and some of them won’t. Some of the films and shows will connect; some of them won’t. I think it’s just as important that we can have standalone introductory stories like Ms. Marvel, like Moon Knight, in addition to things that interconnect and build towards the larger story.”

Kevin Feige added, “A lot of what we’ve been doing has been building to this larger story, obviously with The Kang Dynasty and the Multiverse Saga, and now I think people will, I hope, come along for the ride. Both where it’s you’re on the express train to the finale, also when it’s fun, as many of our Phase 1, 2, and 3 films were.”

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more!

Must Read: Ezra Miller Accused Of Running A Cult, Grooming Minors & Trying To Have S*xual Relationship With Them?

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram