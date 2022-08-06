Amid many other things, the past year has been about varied headlines revolving around the storm and happiness in Kim Kardashian’s life. Amid her kind of a battle with former husband Kanye West, the beauty Moghul started making headlines for her relationship with SNL fame Pete Davidson. The two as per the insiders were deep in love and inseparable during their initial days. They even never shied away from showcasing their PDA. But looks like there is a crack in the castle and the two have parted ways.

For the unversed, it all began when Kim kissed Pete for their SNL gig in October 2021. It was that one kiss and Davidson’s reported BDE that wooed Kardashian to fall in love with the star. It was in December of the same year that they started going out and were soon one of the ‘it’ couples of Hollywood. Over the past few months, the two have made headlines for many lovely things.

But now if the latest reports are to go by, Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson have now broken up after 9 months of dating and are no longer together. The decision as per the sources is mutual and there isn’t any bad air between the two, but they are not together anymore. Read on to know everything you should about the same.

As per People, The reason behind Kardashian and Pete Davidson’s breakup is their busy schedule and the lack of time it gives the two to spend with each other. “Part of the reason they split was because of their busy schedules. They both travel all the time and it was hard,” an insider says. The report says the two continue to be friends and cordial to each other. There is no confirmation from the two but the buzz is strong.

Meanwhile, in the past, while talking about kissing Pete Davidson on SNL, Kim Kardashian has said, “When we kissed, I was just like, ‘Hmm!’ It was a stage kiss, but it was still like, a little zing. It wasn’t anything like a super-crazy feeling. I was just like, ‘Hmm,’ and then I was like, ‘Wow, I really haven’t kissed anyone else in 10 years, so maybe I’m just like being stupid and it’s just nothing and it’s just a stage kiss.’”

