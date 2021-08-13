Advertisement

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West met in 2003 and went public with their romance in 2012. The two got married in 2014. After eight years together, six years of marriage, and four children, the power couple has called quits. The two are officially separated and divorcing after six years of marriage.

The power couple four children together, North, Saint, Chicago, and Psalm West. But did you know that the two were so desperate to give their 20-month-old daughter North West a sibling, they got frisky as many times as they can in a day. Scroll down to know more.

Advertisement

As reported by US Magazine, during season 10 of Keeping Up With the Kardashians, Kim Kardashian nonchalantly revealed to sister Khloe, “I’ve been having s*x 500 times a day,” to which Khloe throws her head back with a look of disgust and groaned, “Ugh!”

The 40-year-old model further revealed on the show that how determined they were to have another baby by leaving in the middle of a photo shoot to have a bathroom quickie. She explained to her sister, “I was like, ‘I’m ovulating today!’ So I made him come to my photoshoot. You know what, I don’t feel bad about that for one second. You gotta get it in where you can get it in.”

The popular American reality TV show Keeping Up With the Kardashians came to an end after 20 seasons. The finale episode showed Kim revealing her “lonely” marriage to rapper Kanye West.

Recently, Kim Kardashian’s heartbreaking discussions with Kris Jenner revealed the Skims founder’s next steps. As reported by E! News, the model had opened up about the state of her marriage to her husband, and said, “I used to go to everyone for all the answers and all the problems. It’s draining. I’m, like, an adult. I have a therapist. Let me work on myself and see where I’m at.”

The model and reality TV star also admitted being ‘lonely’ and said, “Am I just going to sit here and think, ‘OK my kids fulfil me and I’m good?’ I never thought I was lonely. I just thought that was totally fine, I can just have my kids.”

Must Read: Loki Coming Out Bis*xual Attracts Criticism From Doctor Who Showrunner: “It’s A Ridiculous, Craven, Feeble Gesture”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube