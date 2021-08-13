Advertisement

The legal battle between Scarlett Johansson and Disney has been making the news more and more as it continues. Now, the studio’s CEO Bob Chapek has also opened up about the same. If you are unaware of the news, it started with Johansson accusing the studio of breaching the contract that promised her an exclusive theatrical release of Black Widow.

However, the standalone flick was released in both theatres and Disney Plus. This led to Scarlett claiming that the decision led to her facing losses in huge numbers. After an intense legal battle where many people, including Marvel’s boss Kevin Feige, make statements. According to the rumors, Disney has now decided to cut ties with the actress.

Advertisement

The Walt Disney CEO Bob Chapek is defending the company’s movie distribution model. He has spoken about the matter and is standing up for the decision of a hybrid release of Marvel’s Black Widow starring Scarlett Johansson. He made his case while talking to the investors during an earnings call, as per some reports.

Bob Chapek also spoke about the dual distribution plans, according to Deadline. He said, “We value flexibility in being able to make list minute calls. Certainly, when we planned we didn’t anticipate the resurgence of COVID-19.” during the meeting.

While talking about the current fiasco, Chapek also said along with former CEO Bob Iger that they are “determined” that the release of the film through both platforms “was the right strategy to enable us to reach the broadest possible audience.” The CEO did not mention Johansson or Black Widow by name during the call.

Even though there are rumors of Disney cutting ties with Johansson are float, there is no confirmation on it. During the call, Bob Chapek also hinted that this lawsuit shouldn’t be a problem as they have “entered into hundreds of talent arrangements,” and that things have “gone very smoothly.”

Stay tuned for more information!

Must Read: Britney Spears Is Free! Father Jamie Spears Steps Down From Conservatorship Officially

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube