The future of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, without a single doubt, is ambitious and highly illustrious at the time. With phase 4 running so successful and people hooking their anticipation to it, it only seeks the studio is about to skyrocket its profit. In that case, every single actor in the Hollywood mill will want to enter the MCU at some point. And it shouldn’t be shocking if they turn out to be the A-listers, not even when it’s Ryan Gosling.

Oops, we made the revelation. Well, now that you know a bit, yes, you have heard right. Amid all the names that are confirmed and highly speculated to enter the Marvel Cinematic, there is an addition. This addition in particular is bound to surprise people as we can only imagine the universe turning pink with his charm and ability to even romance a wall. Little birdies flying over the studios now say Ryan is in talks and below is all you need to know about this biggest update of the day.

When Christian Bale enters the MCU as God Butcher in Thor: Love And Thunder, and Ethan Hawke said yes to the antagonist in Moon Knight, we thought this could the maximum surprising casting coup Marvel could pull off. But no, let the We Got This Covered report surprise you even more. As per the latest update, Ryan Gosling is planning to enter the Marvel Cinematic Universe for an undisclosed role.

The report says that the actor is already in conversation with Marvel head Kevin Feige and they are discussing possible avenues. There are no probabilities as to what Ryan Gosling would be roped in for. But the speculation that he is in talks is enough for fans to go crazy and wait for the official announcement (if it happens).

How excited are you to see Ryan Gosling in the Marvel Cinematic Universe? Let us know in the comments section below. Stay tuned to Koimoi for more!

