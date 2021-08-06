Advertisement
When Jessie J, Nicki Minaj and Ariana Grande’s song ‘Bang Bang’ came out in 2014, no one could stop dancing and singing along to it. The trio surprised everyone with this collaboration, and the song became a hit instantly. Seven years after its release, a beef between Jessie J and Nicki Minaj started over the claims about the song.
Minaj has created many songs that have broken down the internet. One of the most famous being ‘Anaconda’. Even this song was released in 2014. Nicki celebrated the 7-year-old ‘Baby Got Back’ sampled single by sharing some behind-the-scenes moments with her fans.
However, unlike ‘Anaconda’, Nicki Minaj hasn’t gotten to celebrate ‘Band Band’ in the way her fans would expect. Minaj took to the internet to clear some air about the song after Jessie J claimed that Nicki had asked to get on ‘Bang Bang’.
In a feature on Jessie J by Glamour, a quote read, “Max Martin wrote ‘Bang Bang,’ and Ariana had been played it, I’d been played it, and we both loved it. We just said, ‘Why don’t we both do it?’ So Ariana stayed on the second verse, I recorded the first verse, and then Nicki was played it in the studio and was like, ‘I’ve got to jump on this.’ We didn’t go to her and ask; she wanted to do it.” Nicki Minaj took offence and threw some shade on the singer.
The rapper shared a screenshot from the feature and responded, “Babe @JessieJ I didn’t hear the song & ask 2get on it. The label asked me2get on it & paid me. How would I have heard the song? What am I the damn song monitor? Snoopin around for songs chile?” Noting that “this was said by another artist recently as well,” Nicki added, “Y’all gotta stop.”
Babe @JessieJ I didn’t hear the song & ask 2get on it. The label asked me2get on it & paid me. How would I have heard the song? 😩 chiiille what am I the damn song monitor? Snoopin around for songs chile?😂This was said by another artist recently as well. Yallgotta stop🎈 LoveU😘 pic.twitter.com/LShiO3wEm6
— BEAM ME UP SCOTTY MIXTAPE OUT NOW‼️🎀🦄♥️ (@NICKIMINAJ) August 6, 2021
Even though the ‘Price Tag’ singer said what she said, she didn’t mean any ill will the statement. In fact, she gushed about the collaboration during the interview and said, “I’ll never forget: I was in my bedroom in my flat in London, and I got sent the version with Nicki on it.”
Jessie continued, “I just sat at the end of my bed holding my phone, staring at the floor, going, ‘How the fuck did I land this?’ I literally felt like I’d won a competition.” She then went on to say that the song would have never done what it did without Nicki Minaj.
