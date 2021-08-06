Advertisement

When Jessie J, Nicki Minaj and Ariana Grande’s song ‘Bang Bang’ came out in 2014, no one could stop dancing and singing along to it. The trio surprised everyone with this collaboration, and the song became a hit instantly. Seven years after its release, a beef between Jessie J and Nicki Minaj started over the claims about the song.

Minaj has created many songs that have broken down the internet. One of the most famous being ‘Anaconda’. Even this song was released in 2014. Nicki celebrated the 7-year-old ‘Baby Got Back’ sampled single by sharing some behind-the-scenes moments with her fans.

Advertisement

However, unlike ‘Anaconda’, Nicki Minaj hasn’t gotten to celebrate ‘Band Band’ in the way her fans would expect. Minaj took to the internet to clear some air about the song after Jessie J claimed that Nicki had asked to get on ‘Bang Bang’.