Jennifer Aniston has been vocal about her opinions and decisions regarding Covid-19. Whether it is about wearing a mask or getting vaccinated, she has said it all. Now, the actress has decided to cut out friends who have refused to get vaccinated because of which she has received criticism.

This is not the first time when Aniston decided to speak out about Covid-19. The Friends actress has expressed her opinions and urged people to wear masks and take care of themselves. She even posted a photo of one of her friends, Kevin on Instagram, last July. Her friend got hospitalized due to Covid-19. Through the post, Aniston reminded people to wear a mask.

Now that vaccinations are developed, and the drives have started, Jennifer Aniston has decided to cut out friends who refuse to get vaccinated. The We’re the Millers actress has received criticism over her decision, but she hasn’t shied away from clapping back at them.

On the Instagram post made by Oprah Daily regarding Jennifer Aniston’s decision, one commenter said, “But if she’s vaccinated she’s protected correct? Why be worried about unvaxxed around her? (shrugging emoji),”

To this Jen replied on her Instagram story, “Because if you have the variant, you are still able to give it to me. I may get slightly sick but I will not be admitted to a hospital and or die. BUT I CAN give it to someone else who does not have the vaccine and whose health is compromised (or has a previous existing condition) – and therefore I would put their lives at risk. THAT is why I worry. We have to care about more than just ourselves here”.

The actress first addressed this issue months ago, in the September issue of InStyle. She revealed that she was forced to cut friends from her circle who refused to get their Covid-19 vaccine. She said that she has no time for anti-vaxxers or those who “just don’t listen to the facts”.

