Every year Instagram Rich List is published and fans are always curious to know if their favourite stars are on the top or not. This year too, the list by Hopper HQ is out and guess what, Dwayne Johnson isn’t at no. 1 anymore. He has dropped at 2nd. Kylie Jenner too has seen a drop in her. So, who’s ruling the roost? Let’s find out.

Before we unveil the top 10 celebs on the list, let’s know what Instagram Rich List is all about. In simple terms, the list is a compilation of stars who charge the most per sponsored post. Now, without wasting any time, let’s take a look at the top 10 (starting from the list).

Kendall Jenner- American model and the sister of Kylie Jenner, Kendall is highly popular on Instagram. She has a follower count of 179 million. She charges $1.05 million per sponsored post.

Justin Bieber- Bieber is a global singing star and has a fan following all across the globe, which is of course a loyal fan base. He has 187 million followers. He charges $1.11 million per post.

Beyonce- The Pink Panther actress and a legendary singer is 8th on the list. She has 197 million followers and charges $1.14 million per post.

Lionel Messi- Lionel Messi is among the living legends from the sports industry. The Soccer star has 241 million followers on Instagram. He charges $1.16 million per post and is placed at 7th on Instagram Rich List.

Kim Kardashian- Socialite and the businesswoman is highly influential on social media. She has a follower count of 241 million and charges $1.41 million per post.

Selena Gomez- The talented singer and actress has a loyal following globally. She has 249 million followers on Instagram and charges $1.46 million per post.

Kylie Jenner- The makeup mogul is at 4th this year on Instagram Rich List. 254 million people follower her on Instagram and she charges $1.49 million per post.

Ariana Grande- Once the most followed entertainment celebrity on the globe, holds 3rd place. She has 256 million followers and charges $1.51 million per sponsored post.

Dwayne Johnson- Dwayne Johnson is now the most followed entertainment celebrity with 259 million followers. He charges $1.52 million per post.

Cristiano Ronaldo- Arguably, the biggest Soccer star alive is at no. 1. He’s the most followed person on Instagram with a count of 322 million. He charges $1.60 million per post.

