Brad Pitt is one of the most successful and talented actors in Hollywood. Everyone around the world knows him not just for his films but also for many other things, such as being featured twice on the list of the sexiest man alive, his relationships, divorces, and so on.

Just like all his relationships, the one between Jennifer Aniston and Pitt is quite dramatic. The couple was set up by their managers in 1998 and eventually fell in love with each other. Over the five years of their marital life, from 2000 to 2005, the pair faced many challenges.

In 2002, Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston sued the jewellers who made their wedding rings. According to a report by Independent, The Once Upon A Time In Hollywood actor said that the jewellers were taking advantage of their fame by selling knock-off copies at high-class outlets in California and Las Vegas.