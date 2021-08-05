Advertisement

Justin Bieber took to his Instagram stories to share an apology. Recently, many celebrities have made the headlines for saying something controversial or supporting those who have. The Peaches singer was also caught up in a mess after he shared music by a controversial country singer Morgan Wallen.

Justin, who shared a photo dump from his road trip with his wife Hailey Bieber, also shared an apology on Instagram. Unaware of the controversy surrounding the country singer, Bieber expressed how he loves Wallen’s latest album.

He had posted a screenshot of Morgan Wallen’s Dangerous: The Double Album with the caption “Love this album”. After that Justin Bieber stated, “I had no idea that the guy’s music I posted was recently found saying racist comments, as you know I don’t support or tolerate any sort of racism or discrimination. I had no idea, I sincerely apologize to anyone I offended.”

justin bieber gave a sincere apology! pic.twitter.com/cLybvWfWGC — sany 🍀 (@drewsmenu) August 4, 2021

Justin Bieber added, “When I was a kid, I was incredibly ignorant and said some very hurtful racist jokes that clearly were not funny. I hurt a lot of people, especially the Black people in my life but was fortunate enough to have had them educate me on the horrifying origin of the n-word. This brings those painful memories back up. I will always take ownership for my ignorance and my past because I know I am not that person.”

The controversy started when the country musician made a racial slur. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Wallen had made the news for using a racial slur in a video posted by TMZ in February. In the video, which went viral, Wallen was seen arriving home with a group of buddies and hurling profanities, including the N-word.

Morgan later apologized and admitted that he was on “hour 72” of a bender and that he had disappointed many people, including his parents. His contract with Big Loud Records was terminated after this, and his music was removed from many radio networks.

What are your thoughts about the apology made by Justin Bieber? Share with us!

