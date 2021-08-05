Advertisement

It’s too much happening in the pro-wrestling world thanks to a cold war between WWE and AEW. No one would have ever imagined the way Tony Khan and his promotion have turned the tables. Bray Wyatt’s release has just added fuel to the fire, as him becoming the ‘Elite’ member soon (which is quite obvious), is now a part of speculations.

Bray Wyatt’s release did create ripples across the industry and is said to be a huge mistake by WWE in recent times. While Vince McMahon and co. continue to receive some harsh words, Ronda Rousey is blaming it on fans. As per Ronda, Wyatt didn’t receive the much-deserved support from fans when he was performing for them.

Taking to Twitter, former Raw Women’s Champion wrote, “I’ve seen you same “fans” chanting #WeWantWyatt last night chanting “We want beach balls” over @WWEBrayWyatt performing. If the @wwe treated him like he was expendable it was because you ungrateful idiots did first.”

In the other news, John Cena is worried about the future of WWE as the promotion is ‘too much’ dependent on old stars to shine. As he had expressed earlier, he wants some new stars to emerge who are capable of being crowd pullers.

While talking to Brian Truitt of USA Today, John Cena said, “Man, I wish there was some sort of fountain of youth where I could be a full-time contributor. The longer they continue to bet on an aging prospect, that makes (WWE’s) future a little bit less stable. I used to chastise people for not working as efficiently as the WWE. And as a young man, I failed big. I was judgmental and I was apprehensive and I wanted to be back in the ring because I loved that immediate gratification.”

