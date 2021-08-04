Advertisement

Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson have been making the headlines after the whole cheating debacle. Their on and off relationship spread through social media like wildfire. The NBA player has made the news several times over cheating on Khloe. The Keeping Up With The Kardashian star finally called it quits again in June this year.

Khloe and Tristan were first spotted together in 2016 at a nightclub. Later the couple confirmed their relationship through social media posts. Their relationship escalated quickly, and the two now share a child. However, soon multiple images of Thompson kissing other women surfaced. After a couple of years of an on-again and off-again relationship, the pair finally split.

Many reports from several sources came in. Gossip mill earlier that id that Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson parted ways after an Instagram model Sydney Chase claimed in April that she slept with the athlete last fall while he was with Khloe. Some others even stated that the basketball player was spotted partying with multiple women in Los Angeles. However, Thompson’s lawyer denied all the allegations at that time.

After the split of Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson, many people wondered whether the two will ever get back together. Recently, another report stated that Khloe Kardashian is not thinking about getting back with Tristan Thompson. In fact, she is continuing to focus on herself and is “happy” co-parenting 3-year-old True Thompson with him.

A source close to People said, “Khloe and Tristan are not back together. They get along well though. Khloe is happy co-parenting with him. She seems happy being single too. She is not interested in trying to have a relationship with Tristan right now.” The source added, “He can be very charming and he definitely keeps trying to get her back. She just won’t go there. She seems to enjoy just focusing on True.”

Though the couple is not together anymore, a report stated last month that Khloe remains “very loyal” to Tristan. “For now, Khloe is single and seems okay with it,” the source added. “She continues to co-parent with Tristan and they spend time together as a family. Even though he has disappointed Khloe so many times, she is still very loyal to Tristan.”

Even though Khloe is not looking back at the relationship, a report stated that Thompson is “still trying to get Khloe back. He hasn’t given up, and he doesn’t think the door is closed.”

But the whole drama doesn’t end here. After the breakup of Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson, her older ex, Lamar Odom, made the headlines. Odom left flirtatious comments on her Instagram photos. Keeping up with this Kardashian has become a lot harder.

