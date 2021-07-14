The Kardashian and Jenners are part of the headlines regularly – be it for their linkups, scandals or lousy photo editing. While Kim Kardashian, Kendall Jenner and even Kourtney Kardashian have been called out a number of times for these ‘photoshop mishaps’, the latest of their sibling making the headlines is Khloé Kardashian.

Khloé recently shared a bikini pic on her Instagram handle, and users on the media-sharing app were quick to notice something pretty out of place in the picture. So what was not sitting well with them? Well, it was a similar editing fail that Kim has been accused of in the past – having six toes. Scroll below to see the pic.

Promoting her neon essentials swimwear range for Good American, Khloé Kardashian shared a picture on Instagram where she’s posing in a bright two-piece bikini set. She captioned the picture, “Teasing you until Thursday.” With her looking this gorgeous, we wonder how fans were even able to focus on her toes – we zoomed in. Check out the post:

In the above-shared post, some eagle-eyed fans were quick to notice some not so clean editing happening around Khloé Kardashian’s foot. In the scintillating image she shared, it appears that Khloé has six toes on her right foot – something that, from all her previous pics, we know is not true. Replying to her post, one of her followers questioned, “Do I see 6 toes????,” while another commented, “ummm her feet are literally the closest thing to camera. And they’ve clearly been touched by a warp tool demon.” A third wrote, “Those feet don’t look right.”

While people were quick to point out this editing failure, others defended Khloé Kardashian. One person wrote, “seriously??? You are looking at her feet!?!?!? She looks beautiful and you notice her feet???????”. Did you notice her feet? Let us know what you think of the editing flaw in the comments.

Kim Kardashian made the headlines for a similar reason in October 2020. The mother of four was out celebrating her 40th and was partying with her close friends on a private island. From there, she shared a couple of images, and in the one she’s seen walking with friend Lala, it looked like she had six toes on her left foot.

Ironically, this isn’t the first time Khloé Kardashian’s sister Kim and her six toe conspiracy made the news. In September 2020, Kim posted a video to Instagram explaining that she does not have an extra toe on her left foot. In it, she said, “Everyone thinks that I have six toes, and it’s really wild,” before adding, “But it’s this, part of my foot, that when I wear a shoe just like this it like smashes down right here and in a picture, I don’t know why, it looks like a sixth toe.”

What do you think of Khloé Kardashian’s latest pic and the editing fail?

