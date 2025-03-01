The Kardashian and Jenner family are more often than not the subject of a lot of scrutiny and criticism. Be it Kim Kardashian and Kylie Jenner being called out for something or Kris Jenner being labeled greedy and money minded. Right now, it’s Khloe Kardashian who is under fire on the Internet.

The reality star is being called out for selling used clothes of her two kids online, not too long after countless people lost their lives and homes in the Los Angeles wildfires. Here’s what we know about the same, including a report suggesting why the Good American founder is indulging in this.

Khloe Kardashian Incites Backlash For Selling Her Kids’ Used Clothes

The year started on a terrible note for most of the residents of California with several wildfires terrorizing them. Though now most of them are on to rebuilding their lives, the wounds are still fresh. Families lost everything they had, including a place to live and clothes to wear. This is why fans are calling Khloe out for selling her kids’ clothes online instead of donating.

According to In Touch Weekly, Khloe does not really care about opinions of people on the Internet. She is “aware that her time in the spotlight may not last forever, so she does feel an urgency to stockpile as much money as she can while she has this amazing opportunity,” a source told the portal.

She thinks it’s odd that people believe she would be wasteful about how she lives her life just because she’s rich. “That is not her style, her mom has taught her well when it comes to being savvy with money,” the insider noted. She posted an advertisement on her Instagram offering people the chance to buy her 2 year old son Tatum’s hoodie through her online shop.

Netizens took to social media to call the behavior embarrassing, gross and reprehensible. Not only did they point out the prince she was charging, they also questioned why she didn’t just donate the pieces Tatum had grown out of. Especially since many people actually needed clothes after the wildfires.

The source claimed about Khloe, “If she has something that’s worth money, she isn’t going to just toss it away,” and added, “She insists she’s generous to the people that work for her and shares plenty with them, but there’s just so much there’s no sense letting all that revenue go to waste.” The source further concluded, “She has no shame in her game about it.”

