Khloe Kardashian’s past came knocking just before she turned 40, bringing an unexpected reunion with Lamar Odom after nearly a decade apart.

The former couple’s paths crossed once more in a scene straight out of a reality TV script, except this time, it wasn’t just cameras capturing the moment. It was Malika Haqq, Khloe’s longtime best friend, who set the wheels in motion after running into Odom at the 2024 Super Bowl.

Watch as Khloe Kardashian and ex-husband Lamar Odom have a heart-to-heart for the first time in 9 years. pic.twitter.com/7yckoS79i3 — Entertainment Tonight (@etnow) February 6, 2025

Lamar Odom’s Emotional Confession

Khloe barely flinched when the former NBA star finally showed up, late, “scared,” and “sweating.”

“I haven’t seen you in so long. You make me nervous,” Lamar told Khloe, terming their reunion as an “out-of-body” experience. The 40-year-old, unlike the emotional wreckage of their past, wasn’t here for nostalgia.

“I don’t have bad blood. I don’t have any blood. There’s no feelings,” she claimed, explaining she just wanted to return a few of his old possessions which included a basketball award, his wedding rings,”and not have a conversation.”

Odom, on the other hand, had more to say. “I took you through a lot. I f—– up,” he said, accepting responsibility for the breakdown of their marriage more than a decade earlier. He added, “I love you for trying your hardest with me, and that love I don’t think will ever go away. I know it won’t.”

At some point, Khloe Kardashian couldn’t keep up with Lamar Odom anymore. pic.twitter.com/mBYxxAsd5C — E! News (@enews) February 13, 2025

Kris Jenner’s Behind-The-Scenes Influence

The moment was raw, but in classic Kardashian fashion, not entirely uncalculated. According to insiders, Kris Jenner had a hand in making the reunion happen, knowing full well that it would strike an emotional chord and, of course, boost ratings.

While Khloé insisted she had kept the meeting a secret, sources suggested otherwise. “She got in contact with Lamar’s team, knowing it would deliver not only a compelling storyline that would draw ratings but also might offer good closure for Khloé,” the insider said of Jenner.

Khloé Kardashian and Kris Jenner pic.twitter.com/cGPMk9FvHj — Kauane (@Updatekhloee) November 5, 2024

Flashbacks Of A Love Lost

As fans watched flashbacks of their whirlwind romance, their rapid 2009 wedding, the painful unraveling fueled by Lamar’s infidelity and substance abuse, many called the reunion “so sad.”

Their love had been real, after all, and Khloé had once put her life on hold to care for him when he nearly died from a drug overdose in 2015. But love wasn’t enough. When she saw old patterns resurface, she walked away for good.

“I don’t know if I could even put into words what I felt for Lamar,” she explained on The Kardashians, calling their romance “the most special, magical time of my life – the most purest love I’ve ever had.”

However, after dealing with “so much trauma in this relationship,” she said she’s ready to “be done with that chapter.”

Lamar Odom’s Attempt to Rekindle The Past

Odom, however, still seemed to be holding on. He arrived not just with words but with gestures such as flowers, champagne and even a cake etched with their wedding date.

“Kris thought it was fantastic,” said the source, “but for Khloé, it was a little much.” Calling her “my wife” during their conversation only reinforced what she already knew, while he might still be living in the past, she had firmly moved on.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lamar Odom (@lamarodom)

Khloe Kardashian’s Love Life- Marked By Betrayal

Moving on, though, hasn’t been easy for Khloe. Another NBA player, another heartbreak, her tumultuous relationship with Tristan Thompson gave her two beautiful children, True and Tatum, but ended in betrayal.

His infidelity, much like Lamar’s, left lasting scars. Despite a series of high-profile flings, including James Harden and French Montana, none led to the love she once believed in.

Khloé, ever candid, joked last summer about her two-year dry spell, recently admitting she’s ready to change that. “I work out to get laid. Someone’s gonna see this naked [body] one day, and it has to look good,” she quipped on her podcast ‘Khloé in Wonder Land,’ hinting at a future where romance might not be off the table forever.

But for now, love takes a backseat as her focus remains on motherhood, business, and rebuilding the confidence that years of heartbreak have chipped away.

