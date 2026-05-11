Zendaya and Robert Pattinson’s romantic black comedy film, The Drama, is now in its sixth week in theaters. Since the A24 release is also available on various pay-per-view digital platforms in the U.S., its box-office momentum has naturally slowed. At the time of writing, Norwegian filmmaker Kristoffer Borgli’s latest directorial effort needs to earn around $4.8 million more to outgross Civil War’s $127.3 million global haul to become A24’s 3rd highest-grossing title of all time at the global box office.

With a current worldwide total of $122.5 million, The Drama ranks among the top 15 highest-grossing films of 2026 so far, according to Box Office Mojo’s annual chart.

The Drama – Box Office Summary

North America: $47.7 million

International: $74.8 million

Worldwide: $122.5 million

The Drama vs. Dune: Part One – Box Office Surplus Comparison

Since The Drama was made on an estimated budget of $28 million, it needed to earn around $70 million to break even at the box office, using the commonly cited 2.5x multiplier rule. This means the film has already generated an estimated $52.5 million in theatrical profits.

In comparison, Denis Villeneuve’s Dune: Part One was made on a $165 million budget and went on to gross $410.7 million worldwide. However, it wasn’t able to generate a box office surplus because it needed to earn an estimated $412.5 million to reach its theatrical break-even point. Based on the above numbers, Dune: Part One had a small estimated deficit of $1.8 million.

Upon comparing the two films’ box office performances, The Drama has already earned $54.3 million more theatrical profit than Dune: Part One.

The Drama vs. Dune: Part Two – Box Office Surplus Comparison

Dune: Part Two was a much bigger box-office success than its predecessor, grossing an impressive $714.8 million against a $190 million budget. This indicates a significantly estimated theatrical surplus of $239.8 million based on its estimated $475 million break-even point.

At this stage, outperforming the $239.8 million surplus estimated for Dune: Part Two seems highly unlikely for The Drama.

What’s The Drama All About?

Directed by Kristoffer Borgli, The Drama revolves around Emma, a bookstore employee (Zendaya), and Charlie, a British museum director (Robert Pattinson). The happily engaged couple’s relationship is put to the test when one of them discovers a shocking truth about the other.

The Drama – Official Trailer

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