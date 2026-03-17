Dune is one of the most visually striking franchises in Hollywood, and the third installment is gearing up for release later this year. As we wait for Dune 3, let’s recap how the films performed financially and earned the highest returns on their budgets. Keep scrolling for the deets.

Dune: Part One’s budget and returns

Dune is the first film in the Dune franchise, which started it all, and was released in 2021. It was directed and co-produced by Denis Villeneuve with an ensemble cast led by Timothee Chalamet alongside Rebecca Ferguson, Oscar Isaac, Josh Brolin, Stellan Skarsgård, Dave Bautista, Stephen McKinley Henderson, Zendaya, Chang Chen, Sharon Duncan-Brewster, Charlotte Rampling, Jason Momoa, and Javier Bardem.

Dune: Part One reportedly cost $165 million. It grossed $410.6 million worldwide. The film collected 148.8% more than the hefty budget. It is slightly below the break-even target. Despite earning below the break-even target, the makers went on with the sequel.

Dune: Part Two’s budget and returns

Dune 2 was released in 2024, carrying forward the story of Paul Atreides. It became the first blockbuster of 2024, grossing over $714.8 million worldwide. Its budget is also more than the previous movie. According to reports, Dune 2 was made on a budget of $190 million and grossed 276.2% more than that.

Earnings-to-Budget Performance

1. Dune 1 – 2.48x

2. Dune 2 – 3.76x

Therefore, the second film has earned the most returns among the two movies. The buzz around the third film is growing each day, and it is expected to earn even more than its budget. There is also extra hype because it clashes with Avengers: Doomsday.

What is Dune 3 about?

Dune: Part Three, aka Dune 3, is the third film in the Dune franchise, and along with the returning cast, Isaach de Bankolé and Robert Pattinson have also joined. It is based on Frank Herbert’s novel Dune: Messiah. It focuses on Paul as he grapples with the consequences of his absolute power as Emperor. It is set twelve years after Dune 2. Dune 3 will be released on December 18.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates and stories!

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(Credit – Box Office Mojo)

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