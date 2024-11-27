Based on Frank Herbert’s novels, the Dune franchise is among the most celebrated film franchises in the past few years. Known for its storytelling and rich world-building, the Denis Villeneuve film was first released in 2021 and brought viewers to the planet of Arrakis and the politics surrounding the spice melange. An even more successful sequel was released in 2024, continuing the journey of Timothée Chalamet’s Paul Atreides.

With the culmination of the two films, fans are now all waiting for the next part of the series, which is set to be based on the novel Dune: Messiah. Josh Brolin, who portrayed Gurney Halleck in the first two films, has expressed enthusiasm about returning for Dune: Messiah. However, recent updates indicate that fans may need to brace themselves for delays regarding the sequel’s production.

Script Delays Cast Doubt on Dune: Messiah’s Timeline

Speaking to Forbes about his career and upcoming projects, Josh Brolin discussed his excitement about returning to the Dune universe. Unfortunately, he also revealed that he has not seen the script for Dune: Messiah. According to Brolin, the cast was initially told to expect the script “a few weeks ago,” but it has yet to arrive. This delay has left him and the fans wondering when the movie’s production will begin.

The film’s delay too early in production makes fans worried about how it will fare in the coming months. With the fast holiday season approaching, the script delivery delay raises questions about whether pre-production can move forward in early 2025, as many fans had hoped. Given the monumental success of Dune and Dune: Part Two, expectations for the third film are sky-high. Therefore, instead of rushing into production, it makes sense that the makers are taking their time to perfect the script.

The third Dune movie is expected to be based on Dune: Messiah, Herbert’s novel, released in 1969. The film is expected to feature the return of the stars who made the first two iconic, including Villeneuve as the director and the magical Hans Zimmer as the composer. However, as the director once discussed, this might be the final Dune project under his vision.

