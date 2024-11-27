James Cameron’s Avatar franchise has been a cinematic innovation and storytelling trailblazer. The first installment became the highest-grossing movie of all time, and thus, the expectations were monumental for its sequel, Avatar: The Way of Water. Released in December 2022, the film continued the saga of Pandora, further pushing the boundaries of cinema.

Amid this cinematic journey, actor Josh Brolin, known for his roles in Dune, No Country for Old Men, and Thanos in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, revealed that he had turned down a role in Avatar: The Way of Water. Given Brolin’s stature as an actor and Cameron’s reputation as a master director, their collaboration would be magical. However, this union didn’t come true.

James Cameron was angry when Josh Brolin Rejected the role, reveals the actor

In his recent appearance on In Depth with Graham Bensinger, Josh Brolin candidly shared his thoughts on turning down the role in Avatar 2. He acknowledged that James Cameron was “angry” about his decision, which he understood given the director’s stature in the industry. “When you have something in your mind, and you have a status and a power… you’re used to people feeling grateful that you are offering it to them,” Brolin explained.

“I don’t know if that’s the case with him because I don’t know him well enough. But it was based on the [project]. It wasn’t based on him,” he continued. The actor did not go into depth about why he declined the offer. This was not the first time Brolin had discussed turning down that role. Back in 2017, he addressed this incident with Esquire.

“If I don’t want to do Avatar, I’m not going to do Avatar,” “James Cameron’s f—ing calling me this name and that name. Whatever. If James Cameron came to me and said, ‘Hey, man, why’d you say that?’ I’d go, ‘Because it happened, ” Brolin said. While this union didn’t come to life, both men have had extraordinary filmography since then, with Brolin starring in movies such as Dune and Avengers. At the same time, Cameron’s Way of Water grossed more than $2.3 billion at the global box office.

For more such stories, check out Hollywood News

Must Read: Liam Payne’s Girlfriend Devastated On Seeing Singer’s Final Moments Before Death: “It Can’t Get More Painful”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News