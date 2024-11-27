The International Emmy Awards 2024, held in New York City on November 25th, were a star-studded affair. Hosted by comedian and actor Vir Das, the event honored the best of global television shows.

The nominations for 14 categories were announced in September 2024, with various talents from 21 countries competing to win the coveted trophies. While the awards night was memorable, it did irk some fans with its fair share of snubs and controversial moments.

The Night Manager Snubbed in Best Drama Series

Disney+ Hotstar’s The Night Manager was the only Indian series to get a nod at the International Emmy Awards 2024. The crime thriller series, starring Anil Kapoor, Aditya Roy Kapur, and Sobhita Dhulipala, was nominated in the Best Drama Series category.

However, the award went to the Apple TV+ series Drops of God. A co-production between France, America, and Japan, the series is an adaptation of the eponymous manga series and stars Tomohisa Yamashita and Fleur Geffrier in the lead roles. The Night Manager losing to Drops of God has disappointed several fans, especially in India.

Fans Slam International Emmy Awards 2024 for Nominating Daily Dose of Sunshine in Comedy Category

Daily Dose of Sunshine is a K-drama on Netflix known for its emotional narrative about mental health struggles. Though the hit series received a nod in the Best Comedy Series category, fans found it absurd.

People have started questioning why the Awards organizers would nominate a series about mental health issues in the comedy category. Fans pointed out that the show was better suited to the drama category.

A fan wrote on X (formerly Twitter), “This was a HARDCORE DRAMA about people with mental illness! American Awards doesn’t know the difference between drama and comedy! @TheEmmys, use your brain, for Christ’s sake!”

Daily Dose of Sunshine eventually lost to the Argentine series División Palermo in the Best Comedy Series category.

Vir Das Takes a Dig at Will Smith

Vir Das became the first Indian to host the International Emmy Awards in 2024. Though his presentation impressed the audience, there came a moment when he roasted Will Smith for his infamous Oscars slap.

“Who does Will Smith have to slap tonight for us to get some eyeballs, guys? I’m kidding. We are foreigners. You can’t slap foreigners with anything but sanctions…sorry, tariffs,” Das said in his speech. For those unaware, Will Smith slapped host Chris Rock onstage during the Oscars 2022 when the latter joked about his wife, Jada Pinkett.

For more such stories, check out Hollywood News

Must Read: Matthew Perry Lost His Short Middle Finger When He Was A Kid?

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News