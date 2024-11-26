Benedict Cumberbatch’s portrayal of Patrick Melrose in Showtime’s Patrick Melrose was a far cry from his manic Sherlock Holmes. Playing the tormented, drug-addicted character in the five-part series left Cumberbatch physically and mentally exhausted. The role demanded him to portray a character who, as a child, experienced sexual abuse and later spiraled into a destructive addiction. In the first episode alone, Patrick embarks on a reckless heroin binge in New York, loses himself in a chaotic restaurant date, and faces his inner demons in a frenzy of violence. Cumberbatch said, “Playing it was exhausting,” though he quickly added, “Not as exhausting as actually living that life.”

This wasn’t just another role for Cumberbatch—this was a deep dive into the psychological toll of addiction. Executive producer Rachael Horovitz noted that the crew gave Cumberbatch an ovation after a particularly intense scene. But did he carry that intensity off-set? “Hell, yeah,” he said. “Can you imagine taking that beast home with you?”

The iconic actor had to distinguish between authenticity and maintaining his emotional well-being. “You don’t learn how to act like a drunk by getting drunk,” he explained. Instead, he meticulously studied the psychological and physical effects of heroin addiction, aiming to depict Patrick’s internal struggle with realism. “It’s about whether we are ultimately capable of changing,” he reflected, emphasizing that the show isn’t just about addiction—it’s about redemption.

Based on Edward St. Aubyn’s books, the series blends dark humor with heavy themes, which Cumberbatch says is essential to Patrick’s survival. “He has to have a sense of humor. That’s what makes it all bearable.” That sharp and biting humor comes directly from St. Aubyn’s writing, which Cumberbatch called “some of the most riveting” he’s ever read.

And when it came time to sign on for the role, no convincing was needed. Executive producer Horovitz recalled, “It was all ‘Yes, yes, yes,’ on both sides.”

Cumberbatch, who had already established his fame with Sherlock and an impressive stage career, was drawn to Patrick Melrose after a period of narrowing his focus. He had already tackled Hamlet in London and was ready to dive into this intense, complex character. “I knew I would love to attempt Patrick Melrose,” he said.

Looking back, Cumberbatch doesn’t regret the challenge. “You have a secret wish that perhaps people who see this series will clamor for more books, like they did with The Night Manager,” he mused. And though Patrick Melrose didn’t need more, Cumberbatch hinted at the possibility of revisiting the character 25 years later. For now, though, this series is a unique, unforgettable performance.

For more such stories, check out Hollywood News

Must Read: Matthew Perry Lost His Short Middle Finger When He Was A Kid?

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News