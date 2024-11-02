Doctor Strange has a backstory that’s a little less “superhero origin” and a lot more “real-life nightmare.” Before his big-screen magic tricks and interdimensional escapes, Benedict Cumberbatch had a terrifying run-in with six armed men. And no, his Cloak of Levitation wasn’t there to save him.

Flashback to 2004, South Africa: Cumberbatch was in the middle of filming To the Ends of the Earth and decided to head out with some co-stars to learn scuba diving. The trip itself? That’s probably great. The way back? Not so much. Their car tire blew out on a remote road. And as they tried fixing it, a group of men emerged, guns in hand. They forced Cumberbatch and his friends back into the car, where the actor faced a real-life horror plot that would leave anyone shaken. “We stopped, and out of the bush, these guys came and threw us back into the car,” he recounted.

One moment, he’s on his way back to the set; the next, he’s getting tied up—with his shoelaces, no less—and shoved into the trunk. The situation got grim. He didn’t even turn around to see the gun, but he knew it was there. “There were intimations of a gun, but I didn’t turn around to see it,” he alluded. For over two hours, they were at the mercy of these men, offering up their belongings in hopes they’d be let go.

Eventually, the kidnappers bailed with cash, cards, and whatever else they could grab. Benedict and his friends? They were left to scramble for help, bruised but alive. The experience was a turning point for him, one he rarely discusses. “I was lucky to get out of that,” he admitted. More than anything, he walked away with a whole new view of life. His big takeaway? A need to live “a life less than ordinary.”

Years later, that “life less than ordinary” is easy to see. Cumberbatch may not have superpowers off-screen, but his career took off in ways that could rival any Marvel storyline. From starring as Sherlock Holmes in Sherlock to embodying Alan Turing in The Imitation Game, he’s chased roles that keep his feet firmly off the beaten path. And it all came full circle when, twelve years after that wild night, he took on the role of Doctor Strange, a hero whose skill set comes in handy when things get dicey.

Now, fans see him as a fearless, dimension-hopping sorcerer in the Marvel Universe. But knowing he’s faced real danger adds a twist to his on-screen bravery. Whether slinging spells, battling intergalactic baddies, or voicing a dragon, Cumberbatch knows a thing about taking risks. Behind the cape and incantations, it’s clear that a guy has faced his demons—and come out on top.

For more such updates, check out Hollywood News.

Must Read: Seth Rogen Apologized For ‘Uncomfortable Situation’ With Emma Watson: “The Scene Was Not What Was Originally Scripted”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News