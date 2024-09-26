While Cumberbatch is dazzling as the Sorcerer Supreme, he’s also secretly lending his face to the dark dimension’s biggest bad.

Director Scott Derrickson dropped the bombshell to IGN: Cumberbatch did the facial capture for Dormammu. “Benedict did the facial capture for it,” Derrickson revealed. Why? Because no one gets Dormammu’s cosmic ego like Cumberbatch. Derrickson turned Dormammu into an “ultra-inflated version” of Strange, a cosmic ruler who thinks the multiverse revolves around him.

Derrickson explained, “There’s something cool about this little guy with time powers facing off against this colossal ego trapped by a clever trick.” It made perfect sense for Cumberbatch to face off with himself. Talk about a cinematic clash of titans.

While Cumberbatch’s face gives Dormammu his menacing vibe, the voice is another story—thanks to another British actor. This dual-role twist’s one of those BTS gems you wouldn’t guess unless you’re in the know.

In the tradition of actors playing multiple roles—like Leonardo DiCaprio in The Man in the Iron Mask—Cumberbatch’s hero-villain double act is a standout. It’s a cool twist that adds extra flair to Doctor Strange’s story.

Doctor Strange Returns: Cumberbatch Confirms Comeback in Overhauled Avengers 5

Hold on to your spellbooks, folks—Benedict Cumberbatch confirmed Doctor Strange is coming back in Avengers 5. In a recent chat about his new series Eric on Netflix, Cumberbatch casually mentioned, “I’m very much looking forward to Avengers next year, which is cooking up a storm.” So, get ready for more mystical mayhem!

Usually, it’s Tom Holland dropping Marvel hints. But now it seems Cumberbatch’s catching up. Avengers 5—formerly known as Avengers: The Kang Dynasty—is getting a major overhaul. Jonathan Majors is out as Kang. Shawn Levy from Deadpool 3 might direct, but other options remain. Michael Waldron, the mastermind behind Loki, is reworking the script.

Kang was set to be the next big bad after his Loki debut and a key role in Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania. With all these shifts, Avengers fans will have to stay tuned. Avengers 5 starts filming next year and will hit theaters on May 1, 2026.

Cumberbatch, who last wowed us in Spider-Man: No Way Home, is all in for the role: “The joy of playing him is immense… He’s a gift in many, many ways in my life, as a producer, and as an actor. I love playing him. He’s great fun.” Looks like Doctor Strange is about to bring some serious magic back to the Marvel Universe!

