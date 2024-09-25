Hollywood’s one of the youngest A-list stars, Tom Holland, became a household name after his iconic role as Peter Parker, also known as Spider-Man, in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

The character first appeared in Captain America: Civil War and his performance was highly praised by viewers and critics alike. Holland continued to star in standalone Spider-Man films like Spider-Man: Homecoming, Spider-Man: Far From Home, and Spider-Man: No Way Home, all of which were commercial and critical successes. Holland’s collaboration with Marvel skyrocketed his career to new heights and made him friends with some renowned actors in the industry.

Before Holland was cast in the million-dollar franchise, thanks to Chris Hemsworth, who helped him land the role, the 28-year-old actor once admitted he felt he would have troubled the directors.

During a throwback interview with Backstage, Holland revealed that he follows a “dance in the mirror mentality” to divulge himself into the character. To do that, he reviews all his takes during filming to establish himself in the character, and this behavior makes the directors quite scared.

Holland shared, “You sometimes find people going, ‘Why do you want to watch everything? Don’t you trust me?’” However, the actor quipped that not everyone might be comfortable with this approach on set.

He said he feels fortunate to have worked with directors who accepted his behavior, noting that “some people would be very against that.” While his habits might not appeal to everyone, they are part of what convinced The Avengers directors to continue collaborating with him.

Not only them, but even the renowned Russo Brothers also find Holland’s habit quite intriguing as they worked on three Marvel projects with the actor including a 2021 crime drama Cherry.

The Russo Brothers once admitted that his eagerness to watch his shots behind the cameras was one of the reasons why they loved working with him. Anthony Russo said, “It suits our process very well, to be honest with you. We like to talk about the film’s totality with all of our collaborators. And Tom is somebody who is very easy to engage on that level because his brain goes there.”

Holland even served as the executive producer for his Apple TV+ The Crowded Room.

Must Read: Never Let Go Box Office (North America): Halle Berry’s Film Stumblingly Moves Towards $5M Mark

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News