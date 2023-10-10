Tom Holland needs no introduction. The actor has proved his acting mettle with his vast variety of roles, most favorite one being the Spider-Man of Marvel Cinematic Universe.

After doing several acting gigs since his childhood, Holland’s big break came when he bagged the role of Peter Parker in the 2016 film Captain America: Civil War. He worked with many celebrated names in the industry, including Robert Downey Jr, Chris Evans, Scarlett Johansson, and more in his first Marvel Studios film and a year later starred in his individual outing Spider-Man: Homecoming.

As his MCU debut was with Anthony Russo in the director’s chair, the actor went on to work with Russo Brothers (Anthony and Joe Russo) in his future projects. In 2021, Tom Holland landed the lead role in the war veteran movie Cherry. While the movie came out to be a flop, it gave Tom a chance to explore a much darker role than a friendly neighborhood superhero.

During the filming of the movie, Tom Holland suffered an injury and once revealed how he thought the Russo Brothers were trying to kill him. Once, while talking to Gold Derby, the Uncharted actor revealed how he was called weeks after wrapping up the shoot for another scene. He said, “I did think the Russos were trying to kill me though.” “Because we’d finished dope life — it felt like this massive weight had been lifted off my shoulders. And then all of a sudden, eight weeks later they’re sort of like, ‘We kind of want you to go back there.”

The Crowded Room actor continued, “I started trying to lose weight again. And then we did it, and it was our last day of work in Cleveland and I actually banged my nose really hard on the steering wheel and I had a big bloody nose — It is one of the most beautiful films I’ve ever seen but you can’t see my bloody nose in that scene and it makes me so angry.”

