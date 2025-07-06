David Fincher’s name has been floating around in connection with Squid Game, especially after season 3’s final scene dropped a sudden twist. The show closes with a quiet but jarring moment in Los Angeles, where Cate Blanchett appears as a new recruiter. She lures in yet another unlucky soul under the watch of the Front Man, suggesting the deadly games are not finished and they have simply moved west.

The American spinoff of ‘SQUID GAME’ will reportedly begin production this fall ‘SQUID GAME AMERICA’ is the working title but David Fincher wants to call it something else (via: @DanielRPK) pic.twitter.com/NDVSHCX2wI — ScreenTime (@screentime) July 4, 2025

Cate Blanchett’s Role in Squid Game Not a Setup for David Fincher’s Series

The last minute cameo sparked immediate talk around the world. Many assumed it was a teaser for a possible American version, maybe even the one Fincher is supposedly developing but the original show’s creator, Hwang Dong-Hyuk, quickly stepped in to clear the air.

According to him, the cameo was not meant to plant seeds for a spinoff and his intention was to end the season with something that sticks, more specifically with a reminder that dismantling one part of a corrupt system does not fix the whole thing.

Dong-Hyuk said as per Variety, “All I wanted to have was just an impactful ending, and that’s all that was to it. Honestly, I haven’t heard officially from Netflix about David Fincher creating a Squid Game. I have heard the rumors of course though. But again, it was just the ending that I wanted for season 3.”

The rules of the final game in Squid Game? Pure evil. pic.twitter.com/dTR8v7qEah — Squid Game (@squidgame) July 3, 2025

Hwang Dong-Hyuk Clears the Air About Fincher’s Involvement

Cate Blanchett’s involvement was not part of any grand setup either. Her appearance was brief but striking and she was chosen to land an emotional punch, not to introduce a subplot or hint at another arc.

Besides, there’s been no formal word from Netflix about Fincher’s show and Hwang himself learned about it through news reports, not meetings or scripts.

Still, Hwang is not opposed to the idea of an American version. He respects Fincher’s work and said he would definitely watch it if it ever dropped. As for participating, he would rather stay in the background unless Netflix needs input that aligns with his schedule. He also has not ruled out a potential fourth season of the Korean series, depending on timing and concept.

According to Screenrant, the creator stated, “If they wanted to do a following season, then I think it’s obvious I would have to participate and lead. But if it’s the U.S. version that they’re making, I think sharing of ideas would be enough. I have no intention of being completely hands-on in a project like that.”

WDYM CATE BLANCHETT IS IN SQUID GAME S3 ?!?! pic.twitter.com/FUgdNqFa3Z — Rina (@bbblanchett) June 27, 2025

Blanchett’s blink and you miss it role has now taken on new meaning and while there’s no confirmation on what Fincher might be planning, her presence does not rule out her return either, if the US version takes shape. For now, the final scene stands on its own.

