Cate Blanchett turned heads at the Golden Globes, donning the same gold gown she first wore at the 2024 Cannes Film Festival. The 55-year-old Australian actress showcased the dramatic dress, complete with pleating on the bodice, beaded shoulders, and a fishtail skirt with an unfinished hem.

Cate Blanchett Gave A More Refreshed Look This Time Around

This time, Cate added extra sparkle with diamante detailing along the front, giving the gown a refreshed look. Her flawless complexion was enhanced with subtle pink blush and taupe lipstick, while her hair was styled in soft waves.

Opting for minimal jewelry, Cate Blanchett kept it simple with silver earrings, allowing the dress to take center stage. She debuted the gown at the Rumours premiere in Cannes last May, but Cate’s most recent appearance comes on the heels of a completely different look for her upcoming film Black Bag.

Cate Blanchett Shared A Promotional Photo From Her Upcoming Spy Thriller

In a promotional image for the spy thriller, Cate was almost unrecognizable, swapping her platinum bob for long, brunette locks styled in a retro middle part. The actress exuded chic sophistication in a brown leather jacket with gold buttons, paired with a black blouse and matching pants cinched at the waist with a black and gold belt.

Retro sunglasses completed her mysterious new look, leaving fans in awe at her transformation. Black Bag, a spy thriller directed by Steven Soderbergh, will see Cate Blanchett star alongside Michael Fassbender, Regé-Jean Page, Naomie Harris, and Marisa Abela. In the film, Cate plays an intelligence agent suspected of betrayal, caught between loyalty to her country and her husband, a legendary agent himself.

