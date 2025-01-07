The Golden Globe Awards wrapped up recently and gave the fans a flurry of new content and enjoyable moments. The awards season is officially underway, and the SAG Awards ceremony is not far away. From red-carpet fashion to award-winning speeches and lovely reunions of co-stars, award shows witness it all. Here’s what we know about the 2025 edition of the SAG Awards, including when and where to watch it and who will host it.

SAG Awards 2025: When & Where To Watch

The 2025 SAG Awards will air on Netflix on February 23, 2025, at 8 p.m. ET. The ceremony will be hosted at the Shrine Auditorium and Expo Hall in Los Angeles and live-streamed on the popular platform from the venue.

SAG Awards 2025: Host Of The Night

Kristen Bell will host this year’s SAG Award. This would be the second time she will host the ceremony, the previous one being in 2018. She told Netflix, “Thrilled to host the SAG Awards again this year.” Kristen added that she was “honored to be asked back” and could not wait to “share the evening” with her fellow actors and celebrate everyone.

SAG Awards 2025: When Will Nominations Be Revealed?

The 2025 SAG Awards nominations will be announced on January 8, 2025, at 10:30 a.m. ET. Joey King and Cooper Koch will do the honors on Netflix’s YouTube channel. The final voting for SAG-AFTRA members will open on January 15 and close on January 21. The winners will then be announced on the night of the ceremony, February 23, 2025.

More About SAG Awards 2025

For the uninitiated, SAG stands for Screen Actors Guild. The winners of the SAG Awards are voted by actors who are part of the Screen Actors Guild and the American Federation of Television and Radio Artists, short for SAG-AFTRA. Meanwhile, Jon Brockett, the executive producer of the SAG Awards, welcomed Kristen Bell back and described her as having wit, warmth, and charm, thus making her the perfect fit to host the annual awards show.

Jane Fonda is set to be honored with the SAG Life Achievement Award for her contributions to the world of cinema. The 87-year-old is considered an icon for her work onscreen and activism offscreen. Fran Drescher, the president of SAG-AFTRA, called Jane a trailblazer, an extraordinary talent, and a dynamic force. She stated how she “shaped the landscape of entertainment, advocacy, and culture with unwavering passion.”

Meanwhile, Jane Fonda responded that she was “deeply honored” and “humbled” to be the recipient of the Lifetime Achievement Award. She said she is proud that the union protects generations of performers. Silent House Productions will produce the 2025 SAG Awards.

